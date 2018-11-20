Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.

Muse 2018 Holiday Gift Guide

We highlight gifts for the holidays that give back.

By on November 20, 2018
The editors at Muse have selected sustainable, responsible, adventurous, and just plain great gifts for you to give this holiday season—and many of them contribute to a good cause.

Scroll down for presents with a purpose.

 

Fashion & Jewelry

 

Cesta Bags

Cesta Bags.  Photo: Courtesy Cesta

The Woven Bag Gets an Altruistic Upgrade

Each of these handcrafted bags benefits the Rwandan woman who made it. Read more >>

 

Alison Lou diamond ring

Diamond ring by Alison Lou.  Photo: Courtesy Alison Lou

Ethically Sourced Golden Diamonds Shine in New Capsule Collection

Give a responsibly sourced diamond design from these female designers. Read more >>

 

Phoebe Dahl’s designs from Faircloth + Supply. 

Phoebe Dahl’s Faircloth + Supply Creates Environmentally Aware Apparel

An eco-friendly line that donates 10 percent of proceeds to charity. Read more >>

 

Master tailor Kathryn Sargent

Master tailor Kathryn Sargent.  Photo: Courtesy of Kathryn Sargent

Kathryn Sargent Is Altering the World of Bespoke Tailoring

Gift a custom suit from Savile Row’s only female tailor. Read more >>

 

LA JewelryHow a Collective Feminine Vision is Reshaping LA’s Jewelry District

Purchase jewelry from one of these female-led LA companies. Read more >>

 

Anita Dongre’s new shop in SoHo, New York

Anita Dongre Takes Indian Craftsmanship to SoHo, with the opening of her U.S. flagship store.  Photo: George Chinsee/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Designer Anita Dongre Is Empowering Women Through Fashion

Gift a handcrafted design from Anita Dongre’s Grassroot line. Read more >>

 

For Days founder Kristy Caylor sustainability

For Days styles with founder Kristy Caylor (center).  Photo: Courtesy For Days

The New Brand That’s Solving Fashion’s Sustainability Problem

Stock up on sustainably made items from For Days. Read more >>

 

A necklace, open bangles and jeweled earrings from Jemma Wynne.

A necklace, open bangles, and jeweled earrings from Jemma Wynne.  Photo: Courtesy of Jemma Wynne

Partners at Jemma Wynne Talk Triumphs and Trip-Ups

Pick up modern jewelry from this female-led design duo. Read more >>

 

Olivela

Olivela. 

When Fashion Becomes a Charitable Act

Gift stylish items from “do-good” fashion brands like Nova Octo, FashionKind,

and OlivelaRead more >>

 

Tory Burch Foundation Seed Box

Tory Burch’s Seed Box.  Photo: Courtesy of Tory Burch

Tory Burch’s Holiday Gift Boxes Pay Tribute to Female-Owned Businesses

Proceeds from the new Seed Boxes provide access to capital, education, and digital resources to help empower female entrepreneurs. Read more >>

 

Beauty & Wellness

Abhati Suisse beauty line

Abhati Suisse products.  Photo: Michael Pfeiffer

Abhati Suisse: A Beauty Brand That Feels Good and Does Good

This beauty brand contributes to orgs educating girls in rural India. Read more >>

 

Vintners Daughter

Vintner’s Daughter serum.  Photo: Courtesy of Vintners Daughter

How April Gargiulo Built a Skincare Empire with Just One Product

Get some high-powered skincare from Vintner’s Daughter. Read more >>

 

 

eir collage skincare

Eir skincare products.  Photo: Garland Lyn

Why This Extreme Athlete Made a Comfort-Focused Beauty Line

Jun Lee’s Eir products aim to soothe. Read more >>

 

Harrods debuts new 10,500-square-foot wellness center.

Harrods’ 10,500-square-foot wellness center.  Photo: Harrods

3 Ways Harrods’ New Wellness Clinic Can Change Your Life

Stop into the new Harrods clinic for a quick refresh. Read more >>

 

Muse Women's Clubs, Grace Belgravia

Grace Belgravia is a place for medical checkups, spa treatments, and power breakfasts.  Photo: Tom Sullam

The Company You Keep: Inside Contemporary Women’s Club Grace Belgravia

Consider gifting a membership to one of these women-only clubs. Read more >>

 

Journeys

 

Souljourn Yoga Cambodia.

Souljourn Yoga Cambodia.  Photo: Courtesy of Souljourn Yoga

When Yoga Retreat Meets Social Activism

Book a trip with Souljourn for the New Year. Read more >>

 

Rhinos Without Borders

Rhinos Without Borders has translocated more than 85 critically endangered rhinos.  Photography by Charlie Dailey

Do-Good Adventures That Will Change Your Life

Go on an altruistically driven adventure. Read more >>

 

Dunia Camp

Dunia Safari Camp.  Photo: Courtesy of Dunia Safari Camp

The Wonder Women of Tanzania’s Dunia Safari Camp

Support the women working at Tanzania’s Dunia camp by booking a trip. Read more >>

 

Entertaining

 

K + M Chocolate

K + M Chocolate Hero gift bag.  Photo: Eric Zepeda

This Chocolate Is Better for You

Gift a treat that’s actually good for you. Read more >>

 

Vintner Merry Edwards wine

Vintner Merry Edwards.  Photo: Courtesy of Merry Edwards

Three California Vintners Crafting Wine with the Future in Mind

Give wine from vintners who are pursuing sustainable practices. Read more >>

 

Vosges Haut-Chocolat Katrina Markoff

Vosges Haut Chocolat.  Photo: Erika Dufour

Katrina Markoff Is Changing the World with Chocolate

Give Vosges Haut-Chocolat; it gives back to women. Read more >>

 

Pomp & Whimsy

Pomp & Whimsy.  Photo: Pomp & Whimsy

Why We Need Spirits That Are Made for a Woman’s Palate

Tip back some makes from Pomp & Whimsy. Read more >>

 

Madame Clicquot’s legacy lives on and on.

Madame Clicquot’s legacy lives on and on. 

Veuve Clicquot: 200 Years of Feminism in Champagne

The only bubbly you’ll need this holiday season. Read more >>

 

 

Allison Parc - Brenne French Whisky

Allison Parc, Brenne whisky.  Photo: Elizabeth Shrier for Brenne Whisky

The Whisky Woman Behind Brenne

Buy some Brenne to support women in the whisky realm. Read more >>

Discoveries

 

Rare-book dealer A. N. Devers

Rare-book dealer A. N. Devers.  Photo: Courtesy

This Book Dealer is Fighting for Female Authors

Buy books from A.N. Devers at Second Shelf. Read more >>

 

Anitquarian horologist Brittany Nicole Cox

Anitquarian horologist Brittany Nicole Cox.  Photo: Cameron Karsten

Ever Met an Antiquarian Horologist?

Commission a clock from Brittany Nicole Cox. Read more >>

 

