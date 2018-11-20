Muse 2018 Holiday Gift Guide

The editors at Muse have selected sustainable, responsible, adventurous, and just plain great gifts for you to give this holiday season—and many of them contribute to a good cause.

Scroll down for presents with a purpose.

Fashion & Jewelry

The Woven Bag Gets an Altruistic Upgrade

Each of these handcrafted bags benefits the Rwandan woman who made it. Read more >>

Ethically Sourced Golden Diamonds Shine in New Capsule Collection

Give a responsibly sourced diamond design from these female designers. Read more >>

Phoebe Dahl’s Faircloth + Supply Creates Environmentally Aware Apparel

An eco-friendly line that donates 10 percent of proceeds to charity. Read more >>

Kathryn Sargent Is Altering the World of Bespoke Tailoring

Gift a custom suit from Savile Row’s only female tailor. Read more >>

How a Collective Feminine Vision is Reshaping LA’s Jewelry District

Purchase jewelry from one of these female-led LA companies. Read more >>

Designer Anita Dongre Is Empowering Women Through Fashion

Gift a handcrafted design from Anita Dongre’s Grassroot line. Read more >>

The New Brand That’s Solving Fashion’s Sustainability Problem

Stock up on sustainably made items from For Days. Read more >>

Partners at Jemma Wynne Talk Triumphs and Trip-Ups

Pick up modern jewelry from this female-led design duo. Read more >>

When Fashion Becomes a Charitable Act

Gift stylish items from “do-good” fashion brands like Nova Octo, FashionKind,

and Olivela. Read more >>

Tory Burch’s Holiday Gift Boxes Pay Tribute to Female-Owned Businesses

Proceeds from the new Seed Boxes provide access to capital, education, and digital resources to help empower female entrepreneurs. Read more >>

Beauty & Wellness

Abhati Suisse: A Beauty Brand That Feels Good and Does Good

This beauty brand contributes to orgs educating girls in rural India. Read more >>

How April Gargiulo Built a Skincare Empire with Just One Product

Get some high-powered skincare from Vintner’s Daughter. Read more >>

Why This Extreme Athlete Made a Comfort-Focused Beauty Line

Jun Lee’s Eir products aim to soothe. Read more >>

3 Ways Harrods’ New Wellness Clinic Can Change Your Life

Stop into the new Harrods clinic for a quick refresh. Read more >>

The Company You Keep: Inside Contemporary Women’s Club Grace Belgravia

Consider gifting a membership to one of these women-only clubs. Read more >>

Journeys

When Yoga Retreat Meets Social Activism

Book a trip with Souljourn for the New Year. Read more >>

Do-Good Adventures That Will Change Your Life

Go on an altruistically driven adventure. Read more >>

The Wonder Women of Tanzania’s Dunia Safari Camp

Support the women working at Tanzania’s Dunia camp by booking a trip. Read more >>

Entertaining

This Chocolate Is Better for You

Gift a treat that’s actually good for you. Read more >>

Three California Vintners Crafting Wine with the Future in Mind

Give wine from vintners who are pursuing sustainable practices. Read more >>

Katrina Markoff Is Changing the World with Chocolate

Give Vosges Haut-Chocolat; it gives back to women. Read more >>

Why We Need Spirits That Are Made for a Woman’s Palate

Tip back some makes from Pomp & Whimsy. Read more >>

Veuve Clicquot: 200 Years of Feminism in Champagne

The only bubbly you’ll need this holiday season. Read more >>

The Whisky Woman Behind Brenne

Buy some Brenne to support women in the whisky realm. Read more >>

Discoveries

This Book Dealer is Fighting for Female Authors

Buy books from A.N. Devers at Second Shelf. Read more >>

Ever Met an Antiquarian Horologist?

Commission a clock from Brittany Nicole Cox. Read more >>