From Greek-Inspired Jewelry to an Eco-Friendly Daybed, Here Are 5 Things You Need to Know About

In this “Add to Cart” world, there are still a few brands worthy of a good old- fashioned brick-and-mortar visit. One of them is Lalaounis, the Greek jewelry brand with a store in New York and another in Athens, where it was established in the 1960s. Much like a makeover, a sit-down with Demetra Lalaounis (who runs the family business with her three sisters) could never be replicated with a digital shopping spree. “Give me 10 minutes with a woman and I can dress her in jewelry that enriches her facial structure and coloring,” she says.

It’s that rich, sun-kissed, distinctly Greek look that draws people to Lalaounis, and the brand’s newest collection of everyday layering pieces hits the mark. All convey the Lalaounis spirit through age-old techniques and hand-craftsmanship, as seen in the Hellenistic-inspired handwoven gold necklace ($10,550) and Apollo hand-hammered gold earrings ($25,350), the latter a reissue of a design created for Jackie Onassis to mark the 1969 moon landing.

Lauren Halsey Finds Beauty in South Central LA

The art world has had its eye on Lauren Halsey since she was still in school, and Halsey has made the most of the attention. Just five years after earning her MFA at Yale, the 32-year-old has worked her way through a slew of prestigious residencies, won the $100,000 Mohn Award, and, in a particularly impressive feat, had two solo shows in museums before ever having one in a commercial space.