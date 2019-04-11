These Trailblazing Female Artists Are Finally Getting the Recognition they Deserve

The prize does not consider financial need, in part, she explains, because almost all artists could use the cash but also because it’s meant to serve as a loud attagirl. “One of the reasons I started it,” she says, “was that it would have been great if I could have gotten such a grant. I’m talking from my own point of view: Because somebody has money enough doesn’t mean that they don’t need this kind of recognition.”

Sculptor Arlene Shechet, who won in 2010, describes the award as a much-needed affirmation, both psychologically and professionally. She notes that two years later, the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston invited her to present her first museum survey, and while prizes don’t translate directly to such offers, “clearly without getting X, Y, Z it’s not happening. You just have to have a certain amount of peer recognition that makes institutions feel less insecure.”

Arlene Schechet’s All in All

Unterberg relishes Anonymous’s role in women supporting women, but the movement to give overlooked female artists their due has male supporters as well, chief among them Richard Saltoun. From a small, seven-year-old gallery in London’s Mayfair neighborhood, Saltoun has resurrected the commercial careers of a clutch of pioneering feminists, including Renate Bertlmann and Eleanor Antin, who had been at best ignored, at worst blackballed, because the establishment deemed their boundary-breaking work pornographic. And while he also exhibits artworks by men—this past winter he showed Ulay, who, ironically, has long been overshadowed by a woman, his former lover Marina Abramović—for the next year, Saltoun has committed his eponymous gallery to a new program he’s calling 100% Women.

Dorothea Rockburne’s exhibition at Dia:Beacon