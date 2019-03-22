Café Patachou’s Martha Hoover on Why Restaurants Should “Add Value to a Person’s Life”

I opened my first restaurant, Café Patachou, in 1989, years before people cared about where their food came from; years before the term “farm-to-table” was first uttered; and years before working in restaurants was considered an acceptable—even chic—professional aspiration. Charcuterie, craft beer, third-wave coffee, and artisanal breads were unheard of. The internet would not be available to the public for a few more years; there were no smartphones, no Instagram or Facebook. Modern globalization as we now know it had barely begun: Indianapolis didn’t even have a single Starbucks. There is no doubt that the world has changed since Patachou’s early days.

What has not changed is the business of restaurants. In 2018 alone, national restaurant sales topped $815 billion—the industry is as robust as ever—but that ascent has not come with better practices. The pay is bad and the hours are grueling—and that’s the easy part. Peel back the curtain further and you’ll find significant gender and race gaps that are just now being acknowledged—but not yet being seriously addressed. Women, people of color, and immigrants occupy the bottom rungs of the industry in far greater numbers than their white, male counterparts. Women are pushed toward lower-paying jobs at more casual restaurants, and people of color are channeled toward even less desirable roles, such as bussing and kitchen positions, while white male workers are more often set on the path toward the highest-paying management, bartender, and server jobs in fine- dining establishments. Eighty-one percent of managers are white and male.