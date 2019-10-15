How This Team of All-Female Chefs Is Leading a Culinary Revolution in Japan

Kamohara, meanwhile, has her own aspirations for the restaurant to help achieve gender equality by pushing against another societal constraint. “Traditionally, women in Japan work until they’re about 25 and then quit to be full-time moms,” says Rath. “And then later when their children are old enough, they go back, but only work part-time.” Kamohara wants Tsurutokame to be a place where women can move quickly through the levels of kaiseki, training faster in the years before those life events throw a wrench into their careers—and offering a chance for them to rejoin the workforce once they’re ready to come back.

As Kamohara quietly oversees the pre-dinner prep, she acknowledges she’s still working to develop her voice as a chef. “I need to face directly toward the ingredients,” she says, sounding a lot like her poetic mentor. “For example, bonito fish comes in every day right now because it’s high season, but every day it’s different, so I need to use a different kind of cooking.”

Tonight, the bonito is perfect for sashimi, which Kamohara serves with shiso, ginger, chives and garlic marinated in soy sauce. At each of the 14 seats at Tsurutokame’s counter, diners young and old are perched around the chefs, watching as the team executes a traditional eight-course menu. Kamohara and crew maintain the steady focus of their pre-service prep, but with two of the groups in attendance celebrating birthdays, the kitchen can’t help but get swept up in the convivial atmosphere. As the night closes out, they all join in to belt out a song they rehearsed at choir practice the day before. Kamohara allows herself to smile for the first time all night, and the diners break into applause. But it’s not the song that’s getting the accolades; it’s the food—and the women behind it.