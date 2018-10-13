Vibrant Accessories to Amp Up Your Fall Wardrobe

Accessories are the defining elements of your wardrobe this season, delivering bold color, rich textures, sculptural shapes, and a welcome sense of whimsy.

Left: Nancy Gonzalez Christie crocodile bag; Harry Winston diamond-and-white-gold watch on a blue satin strap; Graff diamond-and- sapphire Infinity bracelet; Pomellato lapis ring with diamonds and rose gold; Preen by Thornton Bregazzi dress.

Right: Nancy Gonzalez Teddi crocodile bag; Nikos Koulis (available at Muse x Muse) bracelets in enamel, diamonds, and gold, with rubies, emeralds, and sapphires; Patek Philippe Aquanaut watch in stainless steel with diamonds on a composite strap; Sportmax dress.

Perrin Paris Le Mini Seau patented calfskin bucket bag; Sharon Khazzam Trinket bracelet with diamonds and 110.70 carats of gemstones, including sapphires, tourmalines, and emeralds; Lugano Diamonds hand-carved butterfly abalone ring with diamonds and tsavorites; Mizuki ring with Tahitian pearl, diamonds, silver, and 18-karat white gold; Chanel Boy.Friend gold-and-diamond watch on an alligator strap; Nanushka dress; Preen by Thornton Bregazzi coat.

Bottega Veneta Nappa Ayers Intrecciato Stained Glass Piazza bag; John Hardy Cinta Naga pendant made of tiger iron, brown diamonds, colored stones, and rose gold on a chain of tiger iron, Madeira citrine, and black tourmaline beads; Arman Sarkisyan ring with tsavorite, 22-karat gold, and sterling silver; Todd Reed rose-gold-and- diamond bracelet; Louis Vuitton dress.

Right: Vhernier pink-gold-and-kogolong pendant on a rubber-cord necklace; Pomellato rose-gold-and-diamond bracelets; Vram Chrona Hyperband ruby ring with gold and sterling silver (left) and Echo ring in gold, sterling silver, diamonds, and demantoid garnet (right); Isabel Marant dress.

Left: Bottega Veneta Nero Karung Catena Knot napa-leather clutch; Dior Grand Bal Cancan watch with white-ceramic-and-pink-gold case, diamond bezel, and feather marquetry; Coomi Eternity Sanctuary ring in 20-karat gold with rose-cut diamonds; Fendi dress.

Right: Chanel Round as Earth patent calfskin bag; Breguet Reine de Naples watch with 18-karat rose gold and diamonds on a black satin strap; Maria Canale 18-karat-gold-and-diamond necklace with down-the-back tasseled closure; Arman Sarkisyan ring with diamonds, 22-karat gold, and sterling silver; PH5 dress.

Left: Mansur Gavriel Circle calfskin bag; Jaquet Droz Lady 8 Petite Akoya watch with mother-of- pearl dial, 18-karat-red-gold case, and diamonds; David Webb bracelet in gold and platinum with cultured pearls and diamonds; Vram Chrona Hyperband ruby ring with gold and sterling silver; Sportmax dress; Jil Sander coat.

Photography by Peter Rosa

Styling by Renata Gar