Cool and Composed Looks for Fall

The fall season’s refined suits, elegant trench coats, and voluminous silhouettes reflect a strong, stylish state of mind. Shot on the streets of Paris and spotlighting designs from Chanel, Brunello Cucinelli, and Hermès among others, these cozy, classic designs blend color, rich texture, and sleek lines to create unforgettable pieces that will turn heads this season and beyond.

Derek Lam wool-and- alpaca coat; Brunello Cucinelli napa-leather jacket with monili trim, and stretch virgin-wool palazzo trousers; Ralph Lauren Collection cashmere turtleneck; Mulberry silk scarf; Carolina Amato leather gloves; Tibi calfskin mules.

Valentino gabardine trench cape; Lanvin leather skirt.

Bottega Veneta wool suit; Chanel gold watch, gold bracelet, and rings on both hands; Pomellato gold ring on model’s right hand, middle finger.

Chanel tweed coat; Proenza Schouler crepe jersey turtleneck; Cienne lambskin leather pant; Chanel gold rings; Pomellato gold rings.

On left: Gabriela Hearst wool trench coat; Maggie Marilyn silk shirt, Giuseppe Zanotti leather boots. On right: Pringle of Scotland leather trench coat; Rosetta Getty cashmere wrap tunic; Fendi stamped leather boots.

Jacquemus wool coat; Ralph Lauren Collection cashmere turtleneck; Giorgio Armani wool trousers; Carolina Amato leather gloves; Chanel gold necklace, bracelet, and gold watch.

On left: Jil Sander wool blazer and trousers; Rosetta Getty lambskin top; Carolina Amato leather gloves; Chanel gold ring; Pomellato gold ring; Tibi calfskin mules. On right: Hermès wool knit dress; Giuseppe Zanotti leather boots; Chanel gold bracelet, rings, and gold watch.

Max Mara wool flannel jacket; Marina Moscone cashmere sweater; Chanel gold ring.

Dries Van Noten cotton shirt; Nili Lotan lambskin leather pants; Chanel (chanel.com) gold rings

Lemaire wool suit and silk shirt.