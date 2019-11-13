How Chanel’s Stylish Creations Preserve Ancient Crafts and the Artisans Who Practice Them

Patrick Goossens also understands the drive to innovate. His late father, French jeweler Robert Goossens, collaborated with Coco Chanel for decades. “The worries of the business side of things are gone now,” says Goossens, who sold the family business to Chanel in 2005 and now serves as its artistic director. “Now I can focus on creation.”

Trained as a classical jeweler in Paris, Goossens joined his father’s atelier at 19. Over the years he worked to execute Lagerfeld’s—and now Chanel creative director Virginie Viard’s—vision through exquisite jewelry and objects. For last year’s Egyptian-themed collection, Lagerfeld and Viard wanted gold beetles for jewelry and accessories, so Goossens replicated the beetles his father had made for Chanel 50 years ago, using the original models from his extensive archives. The artisans in Lesage’s workshop make bronze-and gold-plated pieces the same way fine jewelry is made by hand: from a wax mold. It’s a process that could easily be automated—but that’s not luxury.

In Montmartre, the embroidery house Maison Lesage has a treasure trove of 75,000 samples dating back more than a century, but when Chanel acquired the atelier in 2002, Lagerfeld was interested only in looking to the future. “Most designers look in the archives for ideas, [but] not Karl; he wanted something totally new every time,” says Hubert Barrère, Lesage’s artistic director. When Barrère entered the embroidery trade in 1989, his goal was to impart a new sense of creativity—a mission shared by Lagerfeld. “I mix baroque and modernity,” Barrère says. His is a skillful job that has required almost a decade of training to master. An embroidered couture dress, for instance, may require up to 1,000 hours of handiwork to complete. Chanel accounts for roughly 70 percent of Barrère’s business, and he says the collaboration is especially fruitful due to the fashion house’s desire to infuse craft with a modern spirit. “I usually have a conversation with Virginie about the theme,” he says, “and I brainstorm with my team and we present concepts to execute the vision.”

The Paraffection subsidiary is rife with similar stories. The House of Desrues—the first métier d’art acquired by Chanel, in 1985—produces buttons, jewelry, belt buckles and handbag clasps for the label. Chanel’s coveted handbags are made at the Ateliers de Verneuil-en-Halatte, where a heritage is preserved that is both cultural and technical. Apprentices work for four to five years before they can seamlessly carry out the 180 techniques required to bring a single bag to life. And in the Scottish town of Hawick, 200 craftspeople at Barrie—founded by Walter Barrie and Robert Kersel in 1903—manufacture the brand’s cashmere.

These ateliers are ushering Chanel into its next era: a period where human creativity and handwork and emotion are more valuable than a $10,000 handbag or $20,000 gown.