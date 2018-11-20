How Tory Burch’s Holiday Gift Boxes Pay Tribute to Female-Owned Businesses

Today, how we choose to allocate and spend our money holds great meaning and power—from how we invest to how we choose our accessories. As the holidays approach, gift-giving provides another opportunity to assert our ethical priorities, and that’s where Tory Burch’s new Seed Box comes in—each $98 gift box includes a selection of seven products from women entrepreneurs, from a sweet-smelling gardenia and rose candle (hello, hostess gift) to a refreshing geranium facial tonic. All net proceeds from the Seed Boxes will benefit the Tory Burch Foundation, which provides access to capital, education, and digital resources to help empower female entrepreneurs.

We caught up with Burch to learn more about the causes closest to her heart right now, which Seed Box products are her current favorites, and more.

Philanthropy has been a part of your brand from the beginning—did you grow up with an awareness of charity work and activism?

When I was growing up, my parents were always taking people in, and they raised my brothers and me with the ethos of helping others. Social responsibility is a value they instilled in all of us.

What causes were you attracted to when you were growing up?

I went on a Semester at Sea when I was in college. We traveled around the world and I saw devastating poverty and inequities that have stayed with me to this day. This experience made me even more determined to make social responsibility a part of my life. It wasn’t until after I graduated college and began my career that I realized women in business face unique challenges. The mission of our foundation is to advance women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship in the United States.

What are some of the causes that are closest to your heart today?

Equal pay. As long as women on average earn 20 percent less than men, there is much to be done. Women need to find the courage to ask for more money, and their bosses—male and female—need to make it a priority to close that gap.

What inspired you to create Seed Box?

We wanted to celebrate the work of women entrepreneurs fearlessly following their dreams and to raise awareness of their businesses. When women do better, the world does better. Economies become stronger and families become healthier.

How did you find the brands to include in Seed Box?

We worked with our foundation team to find incredible products from women-owned small businesses, including those we know through our programs. It’s a great way to support women entrepreneurs.

Did any of the brands in Seed Box take you by surprise?

They all have unique and inspiring stories. Two of the brands are mother-daughter run, and I love that Eu’Genia Shea uses 15 percent of its profits to fund education for its team in Ghana.

Which of these Seed Box items are you most excited about?

Tea Drops—founded by Sashee Chandran, the winner of our Foundation Fellows pitch competition—is an innovative company creating organic, dissolvable teas. This year’s Seed Box includes its Boost Tea Sprinkles. I’m a lifelong coffee drinker but they just might convert me.