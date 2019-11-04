These 4 Women’s Watches Will Help You Conquer the Boardroom

Cartier has never had a problem appealing to women, but this year the French luxury-goods house was one of the few watchmakers that introduced a slew of new feminine models—and it paid off. Among the best are the edgy, elongated Baignoire models, such as this Allongée version that takes Cartier’s exaggerated Roman numerals and encapsulates them in a “Clou Carré motif” rose-gold case. First created by Louis Cartier in 1958, the watch takes its name from the French word for bathtub in a nod to its unusual oval shape, but this graphic watch was made for a modern woman—the kind who’s busy plotting her rise rather than soaking up leisure time. ($24,700)