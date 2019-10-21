Jeffrey Deitch Was Right: Today’s Art World Is More Like Hollywood Than Ever

In 2007, when the art market first started spiraling out of control, New York was awash with discussion forums that earnestly examined how the sudden focus on money might affect cultural life. At one I attended, the dealer Jeffrey Deitch said he was now recruiting artists directly from art school the way he’d been recruited from Harvard Business School years earlier. Within a decade, he predicted, the art world would be run by a handful of corporations, just like Hollywood.

The audience scoffed, but he was right. Today’s art world is dominated by a handful of mega-galleries—Gagosian, David Zwirner, Hauser & Wirth, to name a few—many of which operate multiple museum-size branches throughout Europe, Asia and the US. They share much of the pie with two major auction houses and a nonstop cavalcade of art fairs; in 2016, a controlling stake in one fair, Frieze, was acquired by the Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavor. Many of these companies also operate their own publishing houses and magazines, the better to advise clients which trends to follow now.

Visit these multiplexes and you’ll see trends writ large. They’re filled with top-grossing superstars, such as Jeff Koons, the world’s highest-priced living artist at auction ($91 million, achieved in May at Christie’s for his 1986 stainless-steel Rabbit), or Gerhard Richter, who held the painting record for years until he was superseded last November by David Hockney ($90.3 million at Christie’s). You’ll also see newer names, including Alex Israel, the former graffiti artist KAWS and others whose work seems to be everywhere now, but might soon disappear, often depending on how well they manage to tune out the distractions of fortune and fame.