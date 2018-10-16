Why You Need a Money Mission

There’s a saying that money makes the person, but in my experience, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Money doesn’t make us who we are; it amplifies who we already are. That can be a very good thing—or a very bad thing.

Money is at the intersection of every important decision we make in our lives, not only in terms of what we buy and sell, but, more importantly, in the way it influences our personal and professional relationships. However, until we give it meaning, money is really just a piece of paper. It has no power, and it has no principles. It is only when we assign our wealth a mission that is personally meaningful to us that money truly has power— and, if we do it right, purpose.

In simple terms, a money mission is a statement of intent. The concept of the “mission” is the divine activity of sending intermediaries to do higher-power work—a profound tool to advance our principles, values, and beliefs. When we embrace money as that intermediary, sent to advance our greater purpose in life, we elevate our wealth beyond its purchasing power and assign it deliverance power. That power is determined not by how much money we have to give, but by what the act of giving conveys. It’s why the exchange or investment of just one dollar has the potential to empower communities, support causes, and elect officials. Every little bit of purposefulness counts.

How do we want to influence the world we live in? This is one of the most complex questions we as humans face. Do we start a charity or support an existing one? Do we contribute to many organizations or just a few? When our money mission is clear, our outlook on our role in the world is suddenly crystallized. When we assign our money a greater purpose, our money gives us a greater purpose, too.

An enduring money mission also transcends the uncertainties that often come with life and great wealth. Stock markets fluctuate, bank accounts rise and fall, objects come and go. But mission statements are powerfully enduring. They are not subject to foreclosure, bankruptcy, repossession, or divorce. They are constant in their clarity and unencumbered by the fear of loss or change. With a money mission intact, we know what we stand for because our currency in life is measured by something deeper. It’s not just an expression of who we are—it’s an extension of who we are. So, the question is: What’s your money mission?