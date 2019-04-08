At Home With Brunello Cucinelli’s Next Generation of Leaders, His Daughters

Just a few houses away, Carolina, 28, and her husband, Alessio Piastrelli, redesigned their home with an expansive modern kitchen that is integrated into the airy, light-filled living space. “I enjoy cooking and entertaining at home, and when our friends come over, we end up spending most of the evening there,” says Carolina, who serves as the company’s chairman executive assistant. “I inherited my mom’s love of cooking and knowing how to pick fresh ingredients to make simple, traditional dishes that have always been a part of our local cuisine.”

Ever present in the sisters’ homes and gardens and throughout Solomeo are classical marble sculptures of philosophers and Greek gods. Brunello Cucinelli commissioned several of the pieces from a young artist in the Tuscany town of Pietrasanta, which is known for its marble caves and classical arts tradition. “I often walk with my daughters through the parks and share the stories behind the historic and mythological figures captured in these sculptures,” says Camilla. “It is a way to continue the tradition that has been at the center of my father’s life.”