Live Like an Aristocrat at This 18th Century French Chateau Turned Hotel

Holthus’s storied acquisition—which she has been renovating for nearly two years—is the impetus for her new hospitality brand, Pilot Hotels. The name is a nod to her family’s competitive hobby of sailing. Just as pilots steer ships in dangerous waters, Holthus hopes to do her own trailblazing in the field of luxury hospitality, where she has frequently lamented a lack of authenticity. During stays at a reputed brand’s hotels in Chicago and Shanghai, for instance, she was surprised to find the same interiors at both locations.

With that in mind, Holthus aims to make Pilot the anti-hotel-brand hotel brand, creating curated properties for the most discerning travelers. When the château opens this summer, it will be the second hotel in her newly formed collection, joining the Washington School House, a 19th-century Park City, Utah, schoolhouse, which she transformed into a 12-room mountain retreat.

The property is another product of her love for a juicy backstory: The old limestone building survived the city’s Great Fire of 1898 and lived on as a dance hall before becoming a modest bed-and-breakfast. Holthus gave it a faithful restoration—with a modern twist—when she debuted it as her first hotel in 2011.

“Everything is intentional,” she says as she walks the grounds of her estate, which she has renamed the Hotel Château du Grand-Lucé. The baron’s former retreat is a mammoth 45,000 square feet, yet Holthus has reconfigured it to have just 17 guest rooms. The property’s stables—which once held that secret cache of Louvre masterpieces—have become a grand ballroom with custom Pierre Frey velvet drapes, herringbone floors and crystal chandeliers hung from 21-foot-tall ceilings.

The chapel has become a bar and lounge, and the baron’s bedroom is now a suite that includes a private library and its own salon. The original Jean-Baptiste Pillement chinoiserie paintings—many discovered behind painted wood panels erected to hide them from Nazis—have been faithfully repaired.

But amid all that restoration is reinvention, too. Eighteenth-century portraits hang next to abstract French oil paintings from the 1950s, and a gilt bergère, located in one of the Pied-à-Terre Suites, has been upholstered in a vivid contemporary floral print by Jean Paul Gaultier. The chinoiserie paintings, meanwhile, are the backdrop to minimalist sofas by French furniture brand Roche Bobois.

“I want guests to feel like a nobleman in a nobleman’s home,” says Holthus. “I’m also trying to translate the Baron de Lucé’s vision for the 21st century.” It’s as if the baron and Holthus are kindred spirits—with the latter evolving the work of the former. “I think we would have gotten along quite well,” she posits. Only, in this version of the story, the château’s master is sticking around long enough to enjoy it.