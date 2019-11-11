Rimowa and Supreme Are About to Release Their Spidery Second Luggage Collaboration

Rimowa, the LVMH-owned German maker of the luxurious luggage seen in airports all over the world, is on a hot streak. In a continuation of a strategic partnership that is sure to earn the brand some new fans, Rimowa and superstar streetwear label Supreme collaborated on a new collection of suitcases so distinct you’ll never have trouble spotting them on the luggage carousel.

This marks the second year in a row that the duo has teamed up after first joining forces in early 2018. While the initial outing had a logo-dominant, somewhat minimalist look, this latest collection takes a different approach that riffs on a graphic spiderweb motif first seen in Supreme’s fall 2016 collection.

The offering includes a smaller Cabin Plus case designed to work as a carry-on and a larger Check-In L model for when you need to haul more on your journey. Both come complete with TSA-approved combination locks, co-branded leather tags and Rimowa’s Flex Divider system to keep things organized. Even the interior is lined with exclusive logo-jacquard fabric.

Known for its signature corrugated aluminum travel gear, Rimowa’s luggage is renowned for its style and durability. But unsatisfied to rest on its laurels, the company has sought out a string of high-end cohorts to put unique spins on its classic products. Noteworthy partnerships include those with Off-White, Bang & Olufsen and, most recently, with Kim Jones at Dior.

Much of this is due to LVMH’s growth strategy for the legacy outfit founded in Cologne in 1898. LVMH purchased an 80 percent stake in the brand in 2016 for a reported $716 million, marking the conglomerate’s first acquisition in Germany. CEO Alexandre Arnault affirmed his commitment to expansion when he spoke at the Conde Nast International Luxury Conference in Lisbon last year.

“What I’d like for us to be in five years is obviously a culturally relevant brand in the space of travel, hopefully not only selling suitcases but other travel-related products and really own this journey for the customer,” Arnault said at the time.

The first collaboration was sold out 16 seconds after launch. Don’t miss your chance to snag these new styles when they become available on November 14th when they arrive in Supreme stores and online.