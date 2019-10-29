How a Trip to Uganda Transformed Fashion Designer Susie Crippen’s Career

“I woke up at 3:30 a.m. thinking about the fabric I bought yesterday and worrying about if it was the right one,” Crippen says as she holds up a stiff swatch bearing a Moroccan-style zellige pattern. In this sea of fabric, she’s searching for the one—and eventually finds it. The design looks straight out of Dries Van Noten’s sketchbook. She decides it’s the perfect look for an obi-belted wrap dress and wades back into the rainbow-bright stacks for more.

Crippen is no stranger to big ideas waking her in the night. The cofounder of the J Brand denim label has a well-honed talent for following her instincts to success. When she launched her business in 2005, her concept for the perfect jean was simple, if not particularly popular at the time. “Nobody was doing a clean, dark jean,” she says. “But I didn’t want rips and appliqué Buddhas on my butt.” Apparently, neither did most women: Five years later, J Brand was bringing in more than $80 million in gross sales with its minimalist, polished jeans.