“Who’s the Next You?” Our Favorite Women Leaders Answer.

Alexandra Champalimaud and Anna Beeber

It’s a vital time for women. After decades of warming the bench in the workforce, we are rising to the top. We’re more likely than men to have earned a higher degree by the time we hit our 30s. We’re nearly 50 percent of the workforce. And we’re finally seeing strides in the pay gap—we’re even approaching the first time in history when women will have more collective wealth than men.

How did we do it? It’s been a long haul, but at its root is “women supporting women.” That old trope—based on the notion that we as a pack can be more successful than if we simply “lean in” on our own—no doubt had something to do with it.

So we turned to some of the leading women in a variety of industries, from business to the arts and media, to find out just how strong that support is. These trailblazers answered the question: “Who’s the next you?” and their responses, invariably, brought us to a new generation of young and talented women whom we fully expect to shape the very bright future of women in the workforce.

Read on to meet the women you should know now.

Bozoma Saint John and Amber Grimes