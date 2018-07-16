Mombo and Little Mombo Camps

Located on Chief’s Island, within a 111,200-acre concession in Moremi Game Reserve, recently-renovated sister camps Mombo and Little Mombo have long been synonymous with year-round sightings of large concentrations of plains game and predators. But as the gin-clear waters of the Okavango Delta rise in the winter (from June to August), the animals are forced to share their habitat with their human guests. During these months, you might just witness a breeding herds of elephant feeding on the floodplain just below your tent’s private deck. The sightings are guaranteed to be spectacular whether you lie in bed looking out the window all day, or head out on a game drive in search of the Delta’s elusive black and white rhinos (which Wilderness has played a crucial role in relocating to the region).