A Vibrant Community Rises on Florida’s Panhandle

Edging the pristine white sands and sparkling turquoise waters of Northwest Florida’s Gulf Coast, Alys Beach offers a bespoke, luxurious lifestyle for the 21st century. This is a town built for nurturing community, cementing relationships and creating lasting memories with family and friends. With 158 acres just a short walk from the gorgeous shore, Alys Beach is a masterful study in pedestrian-inspired New Urbanism, thanks to its exquisite architecture, brought to life by DPZ CoDesign of Miami and under the guidance of town architects Erik Vogt and Marieanne Khoury-Vogt. With thoughtful design in every detail, this serene escape allows for a simple way of life defined by moments of connection.

Known for its signature white Bermuda-influenced streetscapes with their additional Mediterranean, Moorish and Antiguan-Guatemalan inspirations, Alys Beach is designed for the ages, constructed to meet the highest standards of the Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS); it’s the first community in the United States to receive full certification as Fortified for Safer Living®. Well-appointed amenities—including the state-of-the-art ZUMA Wellness Center and the atmospheric Caliza pool and restaurant—complement the community’s abundant picturesque pocket parks and pedestrian paths, the 20-acre Nature Preserve and nature trail, private beach access and a town center with fine dining and superbly curated shops. The most impressive amenity, however, is undoubtedly the owner-exclusive, gulf-front Beach Club, where residents of Alys Beach can enjoy both sunrise and sunset over one of the most beautiful stretches of coast in the country.

Life in Alys Beach is enhanced by an intentional approach to cultural and community development. There’s a dynamic permanent collection of outdoor art and a robust program of events, from family-friendly seasonal programming and weekly live-music gatherings to intimate wine-and-spirits dinners. World-class festivals—the 30A Wine Festival, Digital Graffiti and Alys Beach Crafted—ensure that the cultural environment in Alys Beach is lively and sophisticated.

A phased-release approach to development means that residential opportunities continue to arise for both custom and Somerset Program (semi-custom) purchases with a wider number of luxe choices. Phase 4, encompassing the latest ownership opportunities, is taking shape amid the rustic beauty of the northern end of the property, close to the nature preserve and wetland park. The new cottage homes there are designed by Hart Howerton Architects and feature a backyard that allows owners to fully embrace indoor-outdoor living. Central to these Phase 4 homes is the Silva amenity: a verdant event lawn, pool and a covered terrace with a bar and café. This is a place where one feels instantly at home.

Other legacy residential offerings are positioned to be released soon on both the north and sound ends of Alys Beach. These include single-family homes on the south side of Highway 30A—the iconic two-lane road that runs along Florida’s Emerald Coast—as well as several condominiums, brownstones and row homes just steps from the beach. All are elevated by the breathtaking beauty of the community’s natural and built environment.

Luxury, beauty, simplicity and grace. These are the elements that define Alys Beach and that transport residents to a lifestyle unequaled anywhere else.

