Armani Code Eau de Toilette Is a Sustainable Scent for the Modern Man

Armani Code Eau de Toilette, first created by master perfumer Antoine Maisondieu in 2004, has received a sustainable update for 2023. It’s now held in a new flacon that’s designed to be refilled and can be appreciated as a beautiful object on its own.

It’s accompanied by a 150mL refill bottle, which can be seamlessly deposited in the original vessel by simply turning it upside-down over the flacon’s mouth, decanting the fragrance without losing a single drop. Refilling the flacon rather than purchasing an entirely new bottle means a 38% reduction in glass, a 67% reduction in metal and a 22% reduction in paper.

This statement bottle, which was first introduced in 2022 to hold Armani Code Parfum, has a sleek, masculine shape that’s at once square and rounded, and strikes an elegant contrast with white lettering against black glass. But the flacon—and its ingredients—also reflect Giorgio Armani’s ongoing commitment to honor the planet while crafting scents of exquisite beauty.

The green mandarin that features in Armani Code Eau de Toilette was cold-extracted from fruits handpicked in Calabria, Italy—a sourcing method that helps support local farmers and invests in responsible agricultural practices. The lavandin, meanwhile, comes from Provence in the South of France, where it was cultivated according to sustainable and innovative agricultural processes that make for better harvests and benefit the plant’s growers.

Armani Code Eau de Toilette presents a refreshed and nuanced expression of modern masculinity that begins with a trio of sparkling citrus notes—green mandarin, grapefruit accord and the defining touch of bergamot oil. At its heart is the sophisticated coupling of French lavandin with rosemary and estragon oils, which together form a center defined by fresh, vegetal and aromatic accents. A key element of the scent’s appeal lies in its base, which is expressed by two elements that have become foundations of the entire Armani Code line: warm tonka bean absolute and woody cedarwood heart.

To embody Armani Code, British actor Regé-Jean Page was named face of the fragrance in 2022, whose familiarity with the issues facing the environment make him the perfect spokesman for the scent—and the moment. “There is only a future world to look ‘forward’ to if we sustain it. We must continually educate ourselves on what that means, and how to put that into practice,” Page says.

It’s a sentiment to consider when you reach for Armani Code Eau de Toilette’s refill—and not another bottle.

