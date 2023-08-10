United’s New Club Fly Lounge Is Perfect For Travelers On The Go

Sometimes you just need a quick and easy stop to post up, recharge and grab a quick bite in between flights. You don’t have hours to spare, but a freshly brewed coffee and some light bites to grab and go will tide you over until you reach your final destination.

Designed for travelers looking for a quick and convenient spot to grab some high-quality snacks and handcrafted coffee to go before their next flight, United’s newly unveiled Club Fly lounge at Denver International Airport (DEN) not only delivers a completely bespoke ‘grab-and-go’ lounge experience but is once again redefining the way travelers can get the most out of their United Club℠ Infinite Card membership.

“United Club Fly is all about making it easy and convenient for all customers, especially those connecting in Denver, to grab and enjoy a quick beverage or snack on the way to their flight,” said Aaron McMillan, United’s Managing Director of Hospitality Programs.

Coinciding with the expansion of Concourse B at DEN, The Club Fly lounge now caters to travelers looking for a premium selection of market-style grab-and-go food options and drinks before their connection, right in the heart of one of the country’s busiest airports.

Set behind the translucent privacy glass and outfitted with original wood paneling and locally inspired artwork, once passengers make their way through the automated entry gates and inside the boutique lounge area, they’ll be transported to an intimate Colorado mountain-themed chalet. The theme, which pays homage to the Rocky Mountains, offers a cozy communal fireplace that serves as the centerpiece of the space and is an ideal place to pull up a chair as you sip on a freshly brewed oat milk latte.

The market-style grab-and-go snack section includes a bevy of sandwiches, salads, and wraps along with yogurt, fruit cups, cereal, chips, and desserts. A full-service coffee bar offering hand-crafted coffee drinks brewed with illy coffee blend is always on hand. Nonalcoholic beverages, including sparkling water, soft drinks, iced tea, juices and a reusable water bottle filling station is also available.

As United’s fastest-growing U.S. hub, the Club Fly lounge is not only the first ‘grab-and-go’ inspired club concept of its kind in United’s burgeoning portfolio of lounges around the world, but it’s been designed with the look and feel of a bespoke members-only club and is just one of the many perks United Club℠ Infinite Cardholders can expect to receive.

In addition to exclusive lounge access at United Club℠ and select Star Alliance partner lounges around the world, United Club Infinite Card members can expect four miles per dollar spent on all United purchases, as well as Elite Perks when you fly from two free checked bags up, travel and purchase protection, up to 8,000 premier qualifying points (PQP) and so much more (terms apply).

Aaron continued, “We’re encouraged by the positive feedback from customers we’ve seen so far in Denver about this reimagined Club concept and are thrilled to bring an upscale environment to United travelers.”

To learn more about the United Club℠ Infinite Card and the many perks that come with a United Club℠ membership, you can find more here.

