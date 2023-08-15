Chicago O’Hares United Club Shines Better and Brighter Than Ever

An airport lounge might not be the first place you think of when it comes to modern art. Yet, set in Chicago O’Hare International Airport, the newly unveiled United Club℠ in terminal 1’s C concourse, near gate C10 is once again reimagining the way people travel thanks to the airline’s ongoing effort to promote local artists from around the world.

“This was an awesome project to be involved in for so many reasons,” Chicago artist Kate Lewis tells Robb Report. “My specialization in college was in Travel and Tourism because I was such a nut for backpacking, so seeing artisans in so many cultures after graduation was what inspired me to want to pursue art for a living.”

Lewis’ larger-than-life mural called “The Impossibility of Being” now serves as the backdrop for the sleek new lounge space, and is just one of the many new perks travelers can expect to see on their next visit.

“Traveling remains a huge passion, so any opportunity to get to know a new place, and create art to represent it, is super exciting,” Lewis says.

Earlier this year, the United Club℠ reopened and has been completely reimagined to not only elevate, but automate the traveler experience. From the moment you pass through the self-scanning e-gates into the spacious 17,000-square-foot lounge, you’ll be treated to a completely revamped and light-filled space thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the tarmac.

With seating for around 400 passengers, the club represents a huge upgrade reserved for United Club℠ members, Chase United Club Visa holders, Star Alliance Gold travelers, and international business or first-class passengers traveling on any Star Alliance flight and is just one of many perks United Club℠ Infinite cardholders can expect to receive with their membership.

As the most valuable credit card when it comes to United Club℠ access, Infinite Card members can also expect to receive a variety of perks ranging from up to 8,000 Premier qualifying point (PQP), up to $100 in Global Entry or TSA Pre Check credit four miles per dollar spent on all United purchases, two free checked bags when you fly, travel and purchase protections, Premier Access travel services, and so much more (terms apply).

With ample opportunity to sit back and relax pre-flight, in addition to Lewis’ beautiful artwork, the club now boasts luxurious design touches and modern amenities including agent-on-demand kiosks that are always available for travelers looking for extra assistance. With the implementation of several new ‘Agent On Demand’ kiosks, travelers can communicate with agents instantly and remotely via video or text.

“I like to give people a brief pause to be lost in something,” Lewis says. “I use familiar shapes as architecture and bend them in impossible ways that couldn’t be reconstructed in 3D. It’s a brain game of organized chaos and encourages people to look at things from several perspectives that I think people will really enjoy.”

