Surf’s Up: Kristin Hart’s ‘California Collection’ Is A Breath of Fresh Air at LAX

Inspired by the beauty found in nature and vignettes of everyday life, photographer Kristin Hart’s work honors the spirit and majesty that abounds in Southern California.

Evoking an ethereal dreamlike quality, Hart’s ‘California Color’ collection is now on display in the newly enhanced terrace at the United ClubSM and captures some of some of Los Angeles’ most beloved beach landscapes in a new and captivating way.

“My photography is about escaping and nature is a way of escaping,” Hart tells Robb Report. “To be able to document it in a different way, I like to make it seem a little bit surreal, a little out of the norm so you can escape your reality for a little bit.”

In addition to infusing a much needed sense of respite in the beautiful new lounge, Hart says that travelers can bask in the beauty of her idealized version of Southern California at sunrise through some of her earliest works.

“It’s exciting to have them so large scale and so featured,” Hart added. “You feel like you’re really there watching the surfers, but you’re out on the patio so it’ll be a nice experience and I think people will feel that sense of calm because it’s life-size, it’s bigger than life-size it’s like you’re sitting at the beach.”