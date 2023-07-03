Clase Azul Mexico’s New ‘Destinations’ Hospitality Division Introduces La Terraza Los Cabos

Clase Azul is best known among agave enthusiasts as the maker of some of Mexico’s finest and most desirable high-end tequilas and mezcals. But the Clase Azul brand extends far beyond the bottle. For its 25th anniversary in 2022, Clase Azul Spirits transformed into Clase Azul Mexico, a brand dedicated to exploring and encompassing multiple facets of Mexican cuisine and culture. Now, as part of the ongoing anniversary celebration, they’re launching their most ambitious project yet. Clase Azul La Terraza Los Cabos is part of the new Clase Azul Destinations hospitality division. Located in San José del Cabo, by the cliffs and beaches of the Baja peninsula, it will enable visitors to experience a wide spectrum of Mexican gastronomy as curated by one of the most famous and acclaimed Mexican-owned companies.

Clase Azul

“A Taste of Culture” Is a Feast for the Senses

At the center of the La Terraza experience is A Taste of Culture, a multisensory theatrical journey through the flavors, culture, and history of Mexico. A Taste of Culture connects agave spirits with other indigenous culinary touchstones through food and spirits pairings featuring five iconic Clase Azul tequilas and mezcals. It’s an opportunity to learn the history and traditions behind Clase Azul’s spirits—and, of course, an opportunity to taste some delicious tequila and mezcal in a unique setting. Each seating is limited to eight people, guaranteeing an intimate shared experience.

Clase Azul

Dining Options Root International Styles in Mexican Flavors and Traditions

La Terraza includes a number of other venues, all of which take a different approach to Mexican food and drink, but have a common thread running through them, namely the vision of the in-house creative chef, Ivan Arias. Arias is a native of Jalisco, the home of Clase Azul. The menu at The Restaurant at Clase Azul La Terraza emphasizes the cuisine of the Baja Peninsula, classic dishes like ceviche and tacos to more elaborate fare, like blue shrimp in a banana molé sauce. All ingredients are sourced regionally from a network of local producers, helping to promote both sustainability and fair trade.

Omakase is, of course, the Japanese culinary tradition of letting the chef design an entire multicourse meal. Omakase at Clase Azul La Terraza Los Cabos gives it a native spin, with Chef Arias preparing a 14-course meal in the presence of six lucky diners. The meal fuses gastronomic styles of many cultures, including that of Asia, through the filter of ingredients and flavors unique to Mexico. As befits such an elaborate feast, there’s only one seating a night.

Where to Drink Clase Azul and Where to Buy It to Take Home

A Clase Azul destination wouldn’t be complete without a place to drink its tequilas and mezcals, and Clase Azul El Bar is that place. While Clase Azul is traditionally sipped neat, El Bar’s beverage strategist, Sheila Zenteno, one of the most talked-about young bartenders in Mexico, uses it in a series of cocktails that utilize traditional Mexican ingredients. El Cactus, for instance, mixes Clase Azul’s Mezcal Guerrero with nopal cactus cordial and garnishes it with a nopal gummy, while the Mangate employs Clase Azul Tequila Plata along with mango, basil, and egg white. All Clase Azul tequilas and mezcals are also offered neat with selected accompaniments, along with a wide selection of Mexican wines, beers, and non-alcoholic drinks and snacks.

Clase Azul

For visitors who want to take Clase Azul’s legendary agave spirits (and equally iconic bottles) home with them, the newly refurbished Boutique at Clase Azul La Terraza, located at The Shoppes at Palmilla, offers the classic portfolio as well as limited editions not found anywhere else. Last-minute shopping before the return home is also available at the new Clase Azul Boutique in the international departures area at the Los Cabos International Airport. What ties the disparate strands of Clase Azul La Terraza together is the desire of the brand, founded and still led by Arturo Lomeli, to promote native Mexican craftsmanship and the artisanal community to the rest of the world. To find out more about Clase Azul Destinations and the spaces at Clase Azul La Terraza Los Cabos, visit claseazul.com/destinations.

Learn More