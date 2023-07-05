Baja’s East Cape Looks Forward to a Lively Future

A new resort community is taking shape on the East Cape of Baja California. Here, on 1,500 acres at the edge of the turquoise Sea of Cortez amid a stunning desert landscape backed by the Sierra de la Laguna mountains, Costa Palmas will encompass exclusive residences, five-star hotels, a championship golf course and club, an elite marina, and a marina village that offers an array of dining and entertainment possibilities.

“Over the last six years, we’ve watched members and guests discover—and fall in love with—the East Cape’s spectacular natural beauty and unparalleled opportunities for adventure,” says Jason Grosfeld, chairman and CEO of Irongate and developer of Costa Palmas.

Costa Palmas occupies the quieter side of the Sea of Cortez, away from the bustle and traffic of the corridor that stretches from Cabo San Lucas to San Jose del Cabo, yet just 45 minutes from the Los Cabos airport. Residents will enjoy the area’s relaxed indoor-outdoor lifestyle, plus attractions that begin with the beach—over two miles of crystalline, swimmable sea—and a long list of water-oriented activities.

Costa Palmas

For boating enthusiasts, there’s the superyacht marina, whose first phase is now welcoming vessels. The adjacent marina village is already home to chic boutiques, the epicurean Mozza Baja created by celebrity chef Nancy Silverton, and a lively nightclub called Chiki, with an interior designed by internationally acclaimed Martin Brudnizki.

The Costas Palmas Beach and Yacht Club is the heart of the community, with pools, fitness facilities, access to the beach, and, of course, a beach bar and dining venues. It’s the place to gather with family and friends and to plan activities on sea and land. Snorkeling, diving, surfing, hiking, and biking are just some of the curated experiences that can be organized by the attentive staff.

Costa Palmas

Golfers enjoy the 18-hole championship course designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. Extending from the hills to the beach and with exquisite vistas of mountains and ocean, the course’s layout will challenge veteran players while delighting newcomers to the sport. To work on one’s skills, the new clubhouse will also include a practice facility, instruction, and pro shop.

Costa Palmas will be home to two exclusive resorts, whose facilities will add to the amenities for residents. Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos, designed with contemporary flair, will offer the serenity and luxury the brand is known for, with superb restaurants, pools, a spa, and intimate gathering spots. Four Seasons Private Residences will feature homes, casitas, villas, and estates in a variety of settings—from the beachfront and golf course to the marina village. Four Seasons Resort opened in 2019.

Within Costa Palmas is Amanvari, a five-star getaway with its own white-sand beach and bold architecture that elevates its several dining venues and spa. Meanwhile, the resort’s private residences—ranging from four to seven bedrooms—epitomize understated elegance. The residences are currently under construction with an estimated completion date set for early 2025.

Costa Palmas

Set in the lively marina village, there’s also Casa Blake, which boasts a cosmopolitan feel and a waterfront setting for its studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences. The sleek building by JSa Architects is complemented by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio’s chic interiors.

What stands out overall is a feeling of welcome and the sense of belonging to a vital, varied community. Costa Palmas promises to be a place where new residents will feel at home.

