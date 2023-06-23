Formula E Explained

One could be forgiven for thinking that the “E” in Formula E – the electric race car series storming the globe – stands for “exciting” or “enthralling.” In fact, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is arguably the world’s most engaging racing series, sowing suspense all season and bringing fans into the fold like never before.

Rather than use typical race tracks, the innovative, single-seat series constructs its temporary circuits on city streets due to the lack of emissions and noise pollution. On any given race weekend, the world’s fastest drivers hurl themselves at up to 200 mph around metropolises from Monaco to Cape Town. This year’s 16-race season also travels to notable cities including Rome, London, and Portland (which will host the E-Prix on June 24).

Formula E

Now in its ninth year, the series is accelerating as automakers race to develop and bring electric vehicles to consumers. Manufacturers from McLaren to Maserati are now joining Porsche, Jaguar, and Nissan in using the sport as a proving ground for EV performance and efficiency.

Formula E prizes speed, agility, and energy management. Drivers are not allowed to charge their cars during the 45-minute race, making the series a battle of the world’s most efficient race cars. The drivers, who liken the race to a high-speed game of chess, produce an astonishing 40% of the energy they use through regenerative braking.

Formula E separates itself from other series in sheer aggressiveness as drivers and teams compete for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship titles. With more opportunities for overtaking rivals than in Formula 1, Formula E saw 116 overtakes in the last Monaco race alone; no single team or driver dominates year over year, leaving a handful of drivers poised to win until the last lap. The Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team that took the title the last two years returns this season under new ownership, leaving more teams with a chance to jockey for the championship.

One of the race’s most exciting maneuvers is its video game-like Attack Mode, which lets drivers unlock 225 kilowatts-hours of electricity – a 25-kilowatt boost that flings them ahead of competitors, like the electric racing version of IndyCar or Formula 1’s “push-to-pass” feature that allows drivers a brief advantage in performance. The FIA announces the specific time period and number of activations allowed an hour before the race. Drivers are required to use Attack Mode at least once during a race, activating it by running over a zone on the track marked with flashing LED light panels, to fans’ delight.

Formula E

The ninth season of this groundbreaking, net-zero carbon competition has been one of the best motorsport spectacles of 2023, as Formula E radically rethinks racing. Dramatic and unpredictable, each race is steeped in suspense until the checkered flag is waved.

