The Golden Vines® Awards Set to Take Paris by Storm

The Golden Vines® – which has been dubbed “The ‘Oscars of Fine Wine’ – is undoubtedly the finest, when it comes to global fine wine events. Topping last year’s spectacular event in Florence will take some effort, given the incredible location (Palazzo Vecchio), food (Massimo Bottura and the team from Osteria Francescana), wines (including Château Cheval Blanc, Solaia, Dom Perignon P2, Krug Vintage, Château d’Yquem et al) and entertainment (which included famed pop singer, Celeste).

Having raised over £1 million for the Gérard Basset Foundation to fund educational programmes around diversity and inclusivity in the wine, spirits and entertainment sectors, the Golden Vines® is a combination of Awards show – celebrating the very best fine wine estates globally – glamour and fun, with a noble and worthy charitable end-goal.

The Golden Vines awards: a crucial part of Liquid Icons’ quest to further the diversity in the global wine industry Golden Vines

So what does Paris have in store for those willing to pay £10,000 per ticket for the three-day extravaganza? When it comes to wines, the ticket price alone will be covered by the buyer’s allotment of Liber Pater: the world’s most expensive red wine on release at €30,000 per bottle. Added to the mix, attendees will enjoy Domaine Arnoux-Lachaux’s Echézeaux Grand Cru from Charles Lachaux (the winner of the 2021 Golden Vines® World’s Best Rising Star), and a 30-year old Harlan Estate, alongside Richard Geoffroy’s IWA Sake, Istvan Szepsy’s 6-Puttonyos, Château d’Yquem, Taylor’s Port, Dom Perignon P2 and Krug Vintage.

This year’s culinary creations will be provided by a collaborative ‘Four-Hands’ partnership of triple Michelin-starred chef Alain Ducasse and double Michelin-starred chef Akrame, the latter being one of the rising stars of the global fine dining scene. Interestingly, Monsieur Ducasse will actually be cooking: a rarity for the man with more Michelin Stars in front of his name than any of his peers.

Last year’s ceremony at Florence’s Palazzo Vecchio Golden Vines

The Golden Vines® Dress to Party Charity Gala will be held in Les Pavillons de Bercy at the marvellously exotic Musée des Arts Forains (Museum of Fairground Arts), while the Golden Vines® Awards Gala will take place at arguably the most opulent edifice in all France: the Opéra Garnier (see main pic).

In previous years, Golden Vines® has featured performances from Kylie Minogue, the Kingdom Choir, Alessandro Ristori & the Portofinos, Sekou and Celeste. It remains to be seen who will be performing in Paris as you enjoy your three-star Michelin food and top fine wines, but there’s no doubt that guests will enjoy a performance from one of the highest-profile stars from the entertainment industry.

Attendees will encounter world-class performances, as well as world-class wines, at the Golden Vines Awards Ceremony Golden Vines

If the two gala dinners aren’t sufficient to whet your appetite, there will be a series of masterclasses on Friday 13 October – including sessions with the likes of Domaine Leflaive, Domaine Jean-Yves Bizot, Domaine Hubert Lamy and Domaine Arnoux-Lachaux, as well as a long list of top Italian fine wine estates – followed by a choice of fine wine lunches on Saturday 14th October. Enjoy your Château Cos d’Estournel in the comfort of the Library Room at top Parisian hotel, La Réserve, Domaine Duroché and Domaine Bernard Moreau in the boardroom of Sotheby’s, or the finest of Italian wines at the new Le Royal Monceau (Raffles Hotel). And, if you’re not too exhausted come Sunday, there will be some epic VIP lunches and tours at some of the finest champagne houses an hour-and-a-half’s drive from the centre of Paris, including Krug, Dom Pérignon and Ruinart.

This event is limited to just 300 guests. Simply buying tickets for the Golden Vines® isn’t an option: an event committee will scrutinise your application to ensure you’re not only a fine wine lover, but also charitably minded. Please apply for tickets on Liquid Icons’ website and reference Robb Report to afford yourself the best chance of attending the world’s greatest wine event.

Robb Report is the official media partner of the Golden Vines®, as well as the sponsor of The Golden Vines®’ World’s Best Fine Wine Producer Award.