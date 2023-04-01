Grech RV’s Handcrafted Motorhomes are the Pinnacle of Luxurious Road Travel

While a number of brands claim excellence in the high-end RV field, one manufacturer stands tall as an innovator in the field. Grech RV’s best-in-class offerings mark the apex of 40 years of luxury coach building experience from the brand that pioneered the genre as we know it. By continually improving on the already stellar Mercedes-Benz Sprinter platform whose origins hail from the company that invented the automobile, Grech is able to leverage that highly refined foundation and offer an exemplary line of Class B motorhomes.

Sitting atop Grech’s lineup of Strada, Turismo, and Terreno models is the Strada-ion. Like all Grech models, the flagship Strada-ion model is handbuilt at the company’s state-of-the-art 165,000 square foot production facility and packed with top shelf components to deliver the ultimate off-grid dry camping experience. The flagship model is based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD 170” Extended with a high roof, and is configurable in floorplans that seat 7 or 9 passengers and sleep 2, offering resort-style living quarters on wheels that defy conventional expectations for RV setups.

Grech RV

Plush interior amenities are packaged within the Sprinter’s stout architecture, with Grech’s team executing painstaking hand-crafted coachbuilding to create a beautifully finished RV with outstanding fit and finish. No corner is left untouched: UltraLeather seating surfaces and soft touch walls offer high quality touchpoints, while birch hardwood cabinets with radius overhead doors maximize space efficiency. The floor-to-ceiling approach to quality continues with an insulated subfloor that’s topped with a vinyl woven flooring element, lending every corner of the cabin a premium, well-thought-out feel.

RV life is all about on-the-go comfort, and the Strada-ion is configured to maximize ease of use while elevating the motorhome experience. A power folding bed ensures optimal sleeping conditions with memory foam to ensure a solid’s night sleep. Amenities include a table with a mount system as well as a wet bath with a window, sink, and porcelain toilet with a macerator. Because getting in and out of RVs can be cumbersome, access and ease of use is optimized with the power entry step feature, an automatically controlled air suspension leveling system, and an efficient Timberline heating system. While LED accent lighting throughout offers tasteful nighttime illumination, the power-operated blinds welcome first morning light at the touch of a button, easing into whatever the day ahead holds. Grech’s ease of use lends owners the reassurance of being able to focus on the art of escape, rather than the logistics of operating and managing a complex vehicle.

Grech RV

Grech’s top model features a solar-charged battery system that’s the only UL listed and tested lithium-ion based setup currently available on the market. The Lithionics batteries provide 1,260 amp hours (16,128 watt hours), enough quietly generated energy to power the air conditioning for up to 12 hours. The battery recharges through a 300-watt solar system or, when the Sprinter’s diesel engine is running, via an onboard 280-amp auxiliary alternator. Camp time is enhanced with solid surface countertops that invite food prep with easy cleanup, and thoughtful features like a power awning with a wind sensor. All systems, from lighting and climate control to water levels and tank heaters are managed by a FireFly Integrations Control System touchscreens and a Bluetooth compatible smartphone app. Entertainment is rounded out by an LED TV with a DVD/BluRay player and a Bose Soundbar.

On top of the exceptional engineering and flawless finishes, Grech owners have the reassurance of personalized service and a commitment to excellence. “My personal name is on every motorhome we build,” says Ed Grech, owner of Grech Motors. “We take pride in knowing our products will meet the highest standards of the most discerning buyers”

