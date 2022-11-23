In a Renaissance Palazzo, an Exquisite New Hotel Springs to Life

The grandeur of the Renaissance comes together with 21st-century comfort and amenities at the five-star IL Tornabuoni in the historic heart of Florence, Italy. The 14th-century Palazzo Minerbetti has been transformed into a chicly elegant hostelry—part of the AG Group—amid the treasures of the city center, which was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1982.

The hotel’s 62 rooms and suites, arranged over five floors, have been opulently designed to reflect the vivid gemlike hues of the Renaissance and are luxuriously appointed with silk, velvet and wool furnishings. The views from many of the rooms are literally windows to the past, taking in a multitude of the city’s centuries-old landmarks, including Brunelleschi’s Cupola, Giotto’s Bell Tower and Santa Maria Novella church.

IL Tornabuoni

IL Tornabuoni’s five dining venues cater both to the eye and the palate. On the ground floor, Il Magnifico Restaurant offers breakfast, lunch and dinner with a seasonal menu of fresh, local ingredients curated by head chef Danilo Vitale. The neighboring Il Magnifico Café invites guests to savor a pastry and cappuccino before exploring Florence and then to return for a cocktail and canapé later in the day. The rooftop space of the dramatically decorated Lucie Gourmet is perfect for elegant cuisine paired with sophisticated wines and Champagnes; in the evening the Butterfly Terrace provides the timeless beauty of the Florentine skyline as a backdrop to an aperitivo or glass of Franciacorta or Champagne. Of course, wine connoisseurs will appreciate the comprehensive list of vintages available for tasting, along with charcuterie and cheese boards, in the quiet refinement of La Cave.

There’s no need to forego fitness, with state-of-the-art equipment and personal training sessions available in the gym, though yoga on the rooftop terrace adds a particularly Florentine vista to one’s sun salutation. Golfers may also take advantage of several private courses in the Tuscan countryside.

IL Tornabuoni

Just beyond the doors of the hotel lies the historic Ponte Vecchio over the Arno River; a five-minute walk takes you to the Piazza della Signoria or to the Uffizi Gallery, with its repository of priceless art treasures. The hotel concierge can arrange guides for walking tours of the city or for day-trip explorations of the surrounding area, with its scenic overlooks, atmospheric villages and family-owned vineyards.

With IL Tornabuoni, AG Group brings the Unbound Collection by Hyatt to Italy. The one-of-a-kind, independent hotels cater to travelers who prize unique, bespoke experiences. As Andrea Girolami, president and CEO at AG Group for IL Tornabuoni Hotel, says, “We are thrilled to welcome our guests to this extraordinary palace and iconic symbol of Florence. IL Tornabuoni Hotel is truly a breathtaking property, and we provide independent-minded guests with a sophisticated yet unscripted experience. Florence understands how to treasure and maintain the spirit of its artistic and cultural wealth. Travelers to this exceptional city will find an abundance of opportunities to learn, grow and expand by experiencing the monumental historic past of Florence.”

