Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Offers a Collection That’ll Elevate Your Outdoor Space

When it comes to fine furniture, the kinds of pieces that add richness and texture, that imbue comfort and impart instant cachet, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams is the name to know. It is a brand that values quality and versatility, a brand that, no matter the year or season, will always have something to give your space the added spice that it needs.

For over three decades, the label has been crafting an assortment of sustainably made home essentials, along with all the trappings to match, in a North Carolina factory. The two eponymous founders have made it their mission to offer classic styles that will enhance the whole vibe of a room, designing bed frames, dressers, chairs, chaises, swivels, sleepers, and more with silhouettes that are equal parts sleek and sturdy. Timelessness permeates throughout all the brand’s collections, but what truly sets Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams apart is its dedication to make every home a reflection of its owner, to make every piece feel unique.

Shop Now

This personalization is achieved through a 400-plus selection of fabrics, a wide range of patterns, colors, and textures. From leather and linen to velvet and suede to denim and more, all the upholstery found on Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams is completely customizable. Customers are able to pick and choose, say, the preferred chenille on an accent chair or the color of the toile on a decorative pillow. When it comes to choices, the sky’s truly the limit.

These qualities, however, aren’t limited to interiors alone. Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams’s outdoor furniture also offers a variety of upholstery, each of which upholds the brand’s commitment to richness and texture but are better suited to withstand inclement weather.

Shop Now

The benches in a gazebo, the expansive sectional in a courtyard, the seats in a sunroom: All these pieces are made with heavy-duty materials that can withstand the elements. Options include eco-friendly FSC-certified hardwood, sustainably sourced teak, or cast-aluminum frames and cushions made of all-weather foam and fiber featuring fade-resistant performance fabrics in, of course, a slew of colors.

Some pieces are specially made for these environments, including the Alys, Jupiter, Sanibel, and Santorini collections. And others are open-air versions of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams’s stalwarts and bestsellers, designed for outdoor covered spaces. The classic Hunter, a streamlined midcentury modern design, for example, can be made of performance textured linen with outdoor-rated cushions. The Giselle, with its sinuous frame that comes in the form of a sofa or swivel, also has the same durable surface on offer. Ditto the Bianca. And, last but not least, the Franco II, a modular sectional that can be enlarged to fit any outdoor space.

Shop Now

All things considered, it’s not hard to see why Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams has garnered such a stellar reputation and why it’s been in the biz for so long. And since summer is fast approaching, we can think of no better way to spruce up your patio or lawn than with an excellent piece of furniture from the label’s outdoor collection.