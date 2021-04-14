Moncler Edit Collection: Style and Innovation

The Moncler moniker confers outerwear excellence. Taking its name from the village where it was founded in 1952—at Monestier-de-Clermont, near Grenoble, France—it quickly earned a reputation for jackets that could stand up to the extreme temperatures experienced by intrepid mountaineers, sportsmen and winter athletes. Now headquartered in Milan, Italy, Moncler has continued its history of research and technical expertise, most recently applying that know-how to a new range of outerwear essentials including a reimagining of the brand’s signature puffers, lightweight layers and heritage styles like bomber and biker jackets.

Part of Moncler’s wider offering, the Edit collection designates an effortless union of practicality and provenance through sartorial fabrics like flannel, terry cloth and wool. Whether in the mountains or navigating city streets, this versatile collection of wardrobe staples will take you wherever you want to go with elegance, functionality and ease.

Our top picks:

The DELLY Shirt

A versatile necessity. Two layers of ripstop nylon filled with down are complemented by a shirt collar and snap closures on the flap patch pockets and adjustable cuffs. The shirt-like construction makes it an ideal layering piece for shoulder seasons, topping off everything from tees and jeans to dress shirts and trousers.

The COURRY Jacket

A classic biker jacket in walnut-brown suede. A timeless moto-style fit for Steve McQueen, luxuriously rendered in suede with a stand collar, snap-closed flap chest pockets and side pockets to keep your essentials handy. In typical Moncler fashion, the classic design is upgraded with smart details like rib-knit cuffs, a two-way zipper closure and a streamlined fit.

The BOUTMY Jacket

Sleek in night blue. The BOUTMY jacket is crafted in matte Longue Saison nylon, Moncler’s signature textile, and filled with insulating down. The narrow bands of boudin quilting give a neat, tailored look that’s as at-home in the office as it is on the slopes. Details include adjustable cased elastic cuffs to keep you warm in the great outdoors, metal snap closures on the stand collar, flap pockets, cuffs and a leather Moncler logo on the sleeve.

The MIRMANDE Overshirt

An elevated riff on a traditional workwear silhouette, the MIRMANDE overshirt jacket in night blue is a versatile layer that can be worn over T-shirts and knits in the warmer months or under heavier coats come winter. Even though it’s enforced with down filling, the design manages to be clean and sleek—making it the kind of piece you can wear with most anything. It has all the perks of a puffer but with considerably more range.

Our take: For a sharp office look or weekend escape, this versatile collection is a prime source for outerwear staples you’ll be turning to for years to come.

