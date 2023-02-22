Private Island Living Comes to the Bahamas

The Residences at Montage Cay combine serene seclusion with ease of access where the Atlantic horizon becomes a blur of sky and ocean blues, surrounded by calm waters, colorful reefs and relaxing beaches. With the debut of The Residences at Montage Cay in the Abacos, you can add the exclusive lifestyle of a private island retreat and the luxury service and amenities that Montage Hotels & Resorts are famous for.

A mile offshore from the lively hub of Marsh Harbour, the 53 acres of Montage Cay will soon be home to 47 elegant oceanfront residences, each designed with Bahamian touches to take advantage of gracious indoor-outdoor living and inspiring sea views. Fully furnished with fine finishes and other custom-designed appointments, the two- to six-bedroom contemporary homes are sited in seven enclaves on white-sand beaches. Ranging from 3,100 to more than 7,000 square feet, the residences are sold turnkey and priced from $6.9 million. Among the extraordinary offerings is the Hibiscus Estate Residence, a stunning home designed and built by Robert C. Glazier and Gensler Architects with impressive gathering spaces, five bedrooms, five and a half baths, and more than 8,500 square feet, set in gardens created by SKS Landscape Architects that reflect the Caribbean’s natural environment.

Centering the island will be a 50-suite Montage Hotel, due to open in 2024 with a collection of distinctive restaurants and bars, swimming pools, and recreation including tennis, pickleball and paddleball, extensive water sports, and the signature Paintbox children’s club. For health and wellness, the full-service Spa Montage will draw on Bahamian elements for its roster of therapies and treatments, while also providing state-of-the-art fitness equipment and programs.

Stretching 120 miles, the Abacos known as a boater’s playground. Those interested in the yachting lifestyle here will welcome the new 47-slip deepwater marina, which will accommodate vessels as long as 110 feet and provide all necessary support, including power, freshwater, dockmaster/harbormaster, and valet service.

While privacy and serenity amid spectacular surroundings are the hallmarks of life at The Residences at Montage Cay, just a mile away by water are the shops, restaurants and other conveniences of Marsh Harbour, which boasts the second-largest airport in the Bahamas, with direct flights to major American and European cities, as well as a private jet terminal.

Owners at The Residences also enjoy myriad special privileges, including personalized service from a dedicated staff, bespoke excursions and cultural experiences. They may also choose to place their property in the optional Montage Cay Rental Management Program. There are notable tax benefits to property ownership in the Bahamas, which has no income tax, capital gains taxes or inheritance taxes.

The Residences at Montage Cay, developed in conjunction with Sterling Global Financial, represent the first private island and the newest resort property in the Montage portfolio, a superlative collection of hotel and residential communities in extraordinary destinations. The brand is renowned for meticulous service, award-winning dining, world-class spas and superb hospitality. All that and more are coming to The Residences at Montage Cay.

