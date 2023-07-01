Luxury, Adventure, Exquisite Service

There’s an almost indescribable variety to Nemacolin, the renowned resort in the Laurel Highlands of southwestern Pennsylvania. The landscape takes in 2,200 acres of natural beauty, with a choice of luxury accommodations, including The Grand Lodge, which is set to open soon after a spectacular reimagination. Guests enjoy a tempting array of culinary offerings, from epicurean delights to palate-tickling casual fare. Innovative and wide-ranging experiences year-round encompass outdoor adventures and active sports, as well as artistic pursuits, nightlife, and other entertainment. Amazing as it may seem, you’ll find all this and more at Nemacolin, infused with the whimsical spirit of “Real Life Magic.”

Let’s start with the experiences. Nemacolin is a favorite destination of golf enthusiasts, thanks to two championship courses designed by Pete Dye. With their spectacular settings, Mystic Rock and Shepherd’s Rock are both fun and challenging, earning top ratings and numerous accolades, while The Nemacolin Golf Academy has state-of-the-art training and practice facilities that allow players of all levels to improve their game.

For other sports, family-friendly activities, and cultural offerings, The Peak is experience central. Two pools focus the water-oriented fun with poolside lounging and open-air drinks and dining. The Peak is also the place to broaden one’s activity horizons. Why not try a ropes course or rock climbing, get into a Jeep for a little off-roading, or learn to throw an axe with precision. Crafts and cooking classes? Of course. And when evening comes, there are stage events, musical performances, and guest DJs to entertain you.

Further afield, equestrians can set out on horseback, fitness enthusiasts can explore the health and wellness activities and treatments at the Woodlands Spa, and art lovers can marvel at the resort’s extensive art collection.

When it comes to dining, a resort-wide culinary ethos emphasizes farm-to-table practices and the use of local, seasonal ingredients, especially produce from Nemacolin’s organic garden. There are more than 15 restaurants and bars throughout the property, staffed by talented chefs, bakers, mixologists, and sommeliers. Among the accolades of Forbes Stars and AAA Diamonds is Aqueous, where modern cuisine is inspired by the sea and served in a setting that evokes the work of Frank Lloyd Wright and his nearby Fallingwater house.

Other restaurants offer bistro fare, Italian dishes, and light lunches and snacks, but especially notable are two new venues. The Patisserie is reminiscent of the pastry shops of Paris, serving cakes, cookies, and other gourmet treats, as well as coffees, smoothies, and teas. Tucked away behind a secret door is The Bleu Room, open by invitation and offering afternoon tea, craft cocktails, and light bites.

Nemacolin has always set a high bar at its luxury hotels, but when The Grand Lodge reopens in August, it will elevate the guest experience to new heights, beginning with a larger porte cochere. Inside the entry, the transformation continues with elegant furniture, a welcoming fireplace, and a magnificent split staircase. Distinctive décor and a color palette that reflects Nemacolin’s woodland environment will highlight the redesigned suites, each of which will have a Juliet or walk-out balcony that looks out over the landscape, as well as new in-room services.

A hallmark of the Nemacolin guest experience has always been the personal touch, with the staff attentive to every detail. That care is enhanced by the butler service available at the hotels—with an additional level of service at Falling Rock, The Grand Lodge, and The Chateau Club floor. Curated itineraries, activity and dining reservations, packing and unpacking—all that is easily accomplished by dedicated, round-the-clock butlers, for whom no request is beyond the pale.

“Nothing is impossible,” said Joseph A. Hardy III, the resort’s founder. That philosophy continues to set the tone for the Real Life Magic that is evident at Nemacolin, as it continues to evolve, excel, and provide unforgettable experiences and memories.

