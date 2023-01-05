A New Star Is Added to a Renowned Hotel Portfolio

Say “The Peninsula,” and the connotations are immediate: refined luxury, understated elegance, impeccable service. For almost a century, these have been hallmarks of the brand, which has grown to include properties in the major cities of the world, from Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Tokyo to Paris, New York, and Beverly Hills, among others. And while cherishing tradition and embracing the heritage and customs of each individual destination, these extraordinary hotels continue to reach for the future with state-of-the-art technology, sustainable business practices, and forward-looking management that together ensure the properties will be in the forefront of exclusive hotels for generations to come.

The Peninsula name is synonymous with attention to detail in every aspect of the hospitality experience—accommodations, cuisine, art, and innovative cultural programming— with the aim of making every guest’s stay unforgettable. The group is also justly renowned for siting its properties in the most iconic locations. On February 14, 2023, The Peninsula Istanbul, on the shore of the fabled Bosphorus Strait, will join the glamorous portfolio.

The Peninsula Istanbul

With its quartet of elegant heritage buildings—three of which are brilliantly renovated early 20th-century historic landmarks—The Peninsula Istanbul elevates the city’s hotel offerings to new heights. Not only does it offer spectacular views of the revitalized harbor, the property is also just steps away from world-famous icons like the Galata Tower, the Galata Bridge, and the stars of the Sultanahmet District—Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, the Blue Mosque, and Topkapi Palace.

Here in the heart of a city famed as the meeting place of Europe and Asia, the 177 guest rooms and suites are lavishly appointed with bespoke furnishings that reflect Turkish design elements, such as wood-and-mother-of-pearl inlay and kilim-style carpets. Huge windows, balconies, and terraces reveal waterfront panoramas or lushly blooming gardens, while opulent marble-clad baths invite sybaritic moments. The showpiece of the accommodations is the 5,490-square-foot Peninsula Suite, which boasts its own hammam, gym, and rooftop swimming pool.

The Peninsula Istanbul

The confluence of cultures is carried out in the hotel’s dining venues as well. Sophisticated Turk-Asian cuisine and libations highlight the epicurean delights at the property’s rooftop restaurant and bar, where an expansive terrace provides a sublime panorama of the Bosphorus and the hotel’s vast grounds. Downstairs, the airy, double-height Lobby restaurant offers the signature Afternoon Tea, upholding a time-honored Peninsula custom with a backdrop of stunning water views.

The Peninsula Istanbul

Elegant hammams—traditional Turkish steam rooms—are just one feature of the relaxing and rejuvenating amenities that make up The Peninsula Spa and Wellness Centre. Along with eight private rooms for the extensive roster of treatments, there’s a 25-meter indoor swimming pool; fitness, mindfulness, and self-care classes and workshops; and an outdoor pool.

“The opening of The Peninsula Istanbul represents a glorious new chapter for our brand and for luxury travelers,” said Peter Borer, Chief Operating Officer of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Ltd. “With our new property, we are delighted to offer a magnificent new location that fulfills the most discerning travel dreams.”

Guests of The Peninsula Istanbul can be assured that this new property will continue the group’s century-old adherence to excellence and its enduring commitment to its visitors, its communities, and the planet.

Experience The Peninsula Istanbul