The Year-Round Appeal of a Mountain Community

To understand the allure of the Red Ledges community, it helps to go back to the basics—back to the land. The property extends over 2,000 acres in Utah’s spectacular Heber Valley. And in a state that’s brimming with scenic wonders, this area, just minutes away from Park City, offers an amazing variety of its own, from the majestic Wasatch Mountains to rolling green meadows and bright pristine streams. That means that couples and families can enjoy an active healthful lifestyle year-round, from golfing and other warm-weather pursuits like hiking, mountain biking, and fishing to skiing, snowboarding, and other winter sports.

The community grew out of the vision of Tony Burns, a Fortune 500 CEO, and his wife, Joyce, the daughter of a local fourth-generation rancher. The couple valued the extraordinary vistas and wanted to nurture a spirit of community here. With their business partner, Nolan Archibald, they conceived a private residential development where homeowners could connect with the land and each other. The stewards of Red Ledges today have continued that legacy of authenticity as they master-planned the property with sites for luxurious mountain-style homes—with prices ranging from $1.4 million to $10 million—a vibrant central village, and a long roster of high-end amenities.

Red Ledges

This summer a new group of homesites will be released: Uinta Ridge at Red Ledges features 24 stunning, spacious lots perfect for the next phase of luxury custom residences. Private, exclusive, and destined to be among the most sought-after neighborhoods, these properties are dotted with juniper trees and boast views that stretch for miles. Red Ledges’ homebuilding process and experienced construction team ensure that designing and building a mountain retreat here—whether a year-round residence or a vacation home—is smooth, transparent, efficient … and stress free.

Perhaps foremost among the world-class amenities Red Ledges members enjoy is the Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course. The award-winning championship layout winds through the property offering inspiring vistas along with its 18 challenging holes. There’s also a unique Golf Park—12 holes of par-3 golf designed to be family friendly. A golfer’s skills can be sharpened year-round at the Jim McLean Golf School, with its indoor golf simulator and a practice facility.

Red Ledges

In addition to golf, the Red Ledges amenities include an expansive tennis and pickleball program through the Cliff Drysdale Tennis School, an equestrian center with trail rides and horse boarding, wellness and fitness centers, a pool complex (with a water slide), a ski club with shuttles to Deer Valley Resort and two ski-in, ski-out lounges, and lively activity programming sure to entertain every member of the family.

There are many reasons residents have been drawn to make their home at Red Ledges. Said one new homeowner, “Red Ledges had everything we were looking for: natural beauty, great views from every homesite, quality amenities, and a relaxed family-friendly atmosphere.”

Red Ledges

Notes Mitchel Burns, Red Ledges’ COO: “People come because they love the rugged West and want to experience the outdoors. We make it easy to try new things and our full-time activities director helps connect our residents with activities they love.”

In the end, though, it may be the ineffable quality of community, impossible to quantify, that is Red Ledges’ most valuable asset. “The people are absolutely the best part,” said another resident. “We’re friends here with people from all over the country, from all sorts of different backgrounds, but we all ended up coming to Red Ledges because we’re seeking out the same things. That’s what makes this community so special.”

Learn More