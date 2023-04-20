A Resort Renovation Combines Aloha with Luxury

In Hawaii the spirit of aloha is imbued in the very environment, and there’s no better place to experience the restorative powers of nature than at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, on the island’s northwest shore. The luxury resort’s 54 acres overlook the Pacific, offering countless opportunities to bask on the beach, snorkel the pristine ocean or marvel at whales, hone your golf game, or hike or bike amid tropical greenery.

The all-encompassing $100 million renovation of the property has accentuated the sense of place here, beginning with the transformation of the lobby lanai, which now opens to a spectacular panorama of the bay, and a view of the Honokahua Preservation site, a gathering spot sacred to native Hawaiians.

Elevating the luxe factor are the new Fire Lanai accommodations, designed with extended patios and fire pits. Island-inspired modern décor features dark wood floors, marble baths, and the work of local artists. The Residential Suites Collection takes these amenities even further with expansive accommodations for families that include living rooms and kitchens.

Available as an upgrade to guests in all room types is The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge experience, which adds to the concept of resort luxury. A dedicated concierge is on hand to offer personalized service and ensure an exceptionally relaxing and memorable stay. The lounge itself is an indoor-outdoor space with a view of the Bay golf course. Here complimentary food and to-go snacks are available throughout the day—from breakfast, lunch, and midday treats to hors d’oeuvres and handcrafted desserts—along with a well-curated list of wines, spirits, beers, and nonalcoholic drinks. You’ll find Wi-Fi and a business center, too, in case you have work to attend to while you’re on vacation.

The Club Lounge experience also includes a nightly torch-lighting ceremony, a toast to the sunset, and exclusive programming such as cocktail classes, cooking demonstrations, and Hawaiian cultural activities led by local practitioners.

As another way to get out into the Maui’s exquisite surroundings, resort guests have access to Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors to the Environment program. Among the roster of eco-friendly activities are coastal hikes and tide pool explorations, special snorkel trips with naturalists to explore coral reefs, and e-bike excursions. Children will enjoy searching for and finding out about green sea turtles or learning of Hawaiian legends relating to the islands’ vivid geological history. This proprietary Ritz-Carlton offering, in conjunction with Cousteau’s Ocean Futures Society, is another incredible opportunity to see what Maui special.

Of course, Maui’s cultural and natural heritage permeates the property. At the Spa, therapies and treatments incorporate indigenous plants, botanicals and herbs from the resort garden, and traditional and holistic approaches to health and wellness. The two championship golf courses feature ocean and island views. And the flavors and tropical environment of the island influence the cuisine and décor of the six distinct restaurants, with seasonal and sustainable ingredients from land and sea, lush greenery and cascading orchids, and vistas perfect for a romantic meal or nightcap.

At The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, rejuvenation comes with a luxurious approach to aloha.

