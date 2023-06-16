A Thoughtful Way to Fly Private, with Jet Card Hours That Never Expire

Business travelers have a wide choice when picking a private jet company. They choose Sentient Jet, which pioneered the first jet card flight nearly a quarter-century ago, when they need reliability – a guarantee that they can fly safely when and where they want.

Since its first flight in 1999, Sentient Jet, owned by industry behemoth Flexjet, has garnered one of the industry’s highest customer renewal rates due to its fixed hourly rates, guaranteed availability, and emphasis on delivering a consistent experience. Its pair of jet card offerings provide customers with the value and flexibility of purchasing air travel time in hourly increments while paying only for hours flown. And unlike competing jet cards, the hours never expire.

Almost 25 years later, the company continues to modernize to ensure that customers receive the safest, most convenient, and most comfortable private jet experience available without the hassle, maintenance and cost of owning a jet. Its innovative model allows for frictionless booking so that card owners can visit destinations like Aspen Snowmass and Napa Valley, New York City, or access events like the Kentucky Derby with minimal hassle. Its digital options like its mobile app and industry-leading automated text feature, which allows customers to book travel from the messaging application on their smartphone, help streamline the process to under 60 seconds.

The company also leads the industry in safety and sustainability initiatives. It boasts one of private aviation’s most rigorous programs to vet the operators, via its Sentient Certified set of pioneering safety standards along with a Chief Safety Officer and Independent Safety Advisory Board, an industry first. Since 2021, Sentient Jet has offset every flight flown by card owners to cover emissions including water vapor, aerosols, and nitrous oxide – at no cost to clients, a 300% offset.

Both Sentient Jet Cards provide customers with the flexibility of choosing the aircraft size that best fits your private jet travel needs. The SJ25 Jet Card includes 25 hours of flight time with flexible access to light aircraft, while the SJ25+ Jet Card offers the use of a range of Mid, Super-Mid and Large Cabin jets for flyers who want to travel farther.

Either option features fixed rates, seamless booking, and travel to more destinations than the competition. In addition to complete national coverage, Sentient Jet is one of a limited number of operators whose cards include travel to Bermuda. It also has fixed hourly rates without repositioning charges to Canada, Caribbean, Mexico and within Europe.

Busy travelers with unpredictable schedules appreciate that booking with Sentient Jet also requires less lead time than rival operators. That’s because the company buys out an operator’s aircraft for days, weeks or months so they can control the schedule, which gives them more flexibility.

Sentient Jet’s cards also entail fewer restrictions, with less peak or blackout days than rivals. They only have 30 peak days, compared with the 50-plus industry average, so they offer a lot of flexibility. Furthermore, the hours never expire, so the cards are ideal for new flyers who aren’t sure how often they’ll be traveling. When business travelers prize peace of mind, they fly with Sentient Jet.

Learn More