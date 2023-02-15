TAG Heuer Introduces the Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph Titanium

TAG Heuer became the first brand in the LVMH group to create a light-powered watch last year when it launched the Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph in stainless steel. Now, it’s lighter than ever, with a new a titanium reference that is not only light-powered and lightweight, but also lights up in the dark.

TAG Heuer

The movement, developed in partnership with La Joux-Perret in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland, is a strong answer to this generation’s call for more eco-friendly watches. The quartz caliber TH50-00 harnesses the power of the sun, which continuously recharges the battery. The dial is partially transparent to let the sun penetrate through panels that absorb the energy and transfer it to the movement, where it’s stored. It takes less than 20 hours of exposure to the sun (or artificial light) to fully charge the watch, after which it can run for six months. If you don’t wear it every day, you can save the energy by putting it in PowerSave mode, which means the power reserve can be extended to 3.5 years. If the power ever does run down, it only takes 10 seconds of light exposure to get it ticking again. Two minutes in full sunlight will keep the watch running for a whole day.

TAG Heuer

Exposure to light also charges the Super-LumiNova on the bezel, dial, indexes and hands, so they light up in the dark to keep you safe on deep dives or during nighttime excursions. Hands and indexes shine in a hard-to-miss green, while the five-minute markers and central seconds hand lights up in a bright polar blue color, a combination that recalls the vivid spectrum of the Northern Lights. Like all great sports watches, the 200 Solargraph is water resistant to 200 meters, with a unidirectional bezel to time dives.

TAG Heuer

The 40mm case and triple-row bracelet are made of grade 2 titanium, which makes the Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph intensely durable as well as lightweight—prerequisites for a robust sports watch. It comes with a five-year warranty.

LEARN MORE