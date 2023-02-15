Oceanfront Luxury on the Horizon

Ultimate luxury begins upon arrival at Terranea Resort. With stunning panoramic views of the Pacific and Southern Californian sunshine shimmering across piercing blue sea and sky, the oceanfront resort’s unique setting instantly declares this is truly an ambience like no other. Set on 102 acres along the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Terranea invites you to discover its unique combination of a beautiful, coastal setting with exemplary offerings that provide not only a luxury stay but also an immersive experience.

From sunrise to sunset, the Pacific provides the backdrop for your every activity, whether it’s dining alfresco with expansive sea views or a scenic round of golf on the nine-hole, par-3. The resort offers a natural landscape of stunning oceanfront bluffs adorned by native botanicals and scenic trails, adventures at sea with cameos by spirited dolphins and awe-inspiring whales, intimate evenings by the fire and nightly live entertainment with sunsets that spectacularly paint the night sky.

Terranea Resort

With ample amounts of privacy and luxury, the Mediterranean-style accommodations at Terranea take their cue from the environment along the Palos Verdes Peninsula, with sunlit interiors, a subtle natural palette, and private balconies that provide panoramic views that stretching to the blue horizon. From spacious guest rooms to suites, villas, bungalows, and casitas, the choices—and the attentive and bespoke service—ensure every sojourn provides the comforts of home, while away from home.

At the heart of this luxury resort is The Spa at Terranea, an award-winning 50,000-square-foot gem whose premier setting along the Palos Verdes Peninsula coastline is truly incomparable, with ocean waves and spectacularly serene sea views adjoining every indulgent, signature treatment. An experience at The Spa isn’t just relaxing, it’s transformative. Featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center and movement studio, guests can reflect with offerings including meditative yoga guided by the gentle sounds of the crashing waves and invigorating spin classes directly facing the refreshing Pacific Ocean breezes—all providing balance of body, mind and spirit.

Terranea Resort

The oceanfront resort’s natural landscape provides a playful setting for discovery, adventure and a roster of personalized experiences at sea and across the peninsula, including kayaking, paddle boarding, tide pooling, plein air painting, falconry and nature walks. Where else can you witness the majestic migration of whales greeting your arrival along the Southern California coastline? Dolphins splash around as you paddle alongside in the picturesque Pacific. Thanks to 270-degree vistas, guests can also experience the magical occurrence of the sun both rising and setting over the ocean from the very same spot.

A delectable array of dining venues suit every mood with tastes for every palate. Bashi celebrates the location’s Asian heritage with wok cuisine, inventive sushi and social grilling, while Nelson’s features popular coastal cuisine, craft beers and a lively setting by the sea for sports viewing, while warming up the evening with s’mores by the firepits and awesome summer concerts. Intimate and elegant, Terranea’s Forbes four-star signature restaurant mar’sel invites guests to savor ocean views enhanced by a seasonal menu incorporating Terranea’s own citrus and herbs, hand-ground chocolate, farm-fresh eggs and other locally sourced ingredients.

Terranea Resort

Above all, Terranea’s meticulous attention to detail and bespoke service elevates every interaction at the property, where the sense of luxury seems to fill the air.

“Terranea is truly a resort like no other,” says Ralph Grippo, Terranea’s president. “Witness the extraordinary wonders of our unique, oceanfront location along the Southern California coastline—where majestic whales greet guests with a warm welcome from the Pacific, dolphins celebrate alongside your own treasured moments and finding relaxation is as simple as admiring the sheer beauty of our breathtaking ocean views from poolside, to dining table, to your own private balcony. From magical sunrises that evoke the senses to our beautiful sunsets that paint over the peninsula, our staff looks forward to welcoming you to discover a getaway that is both rare and refined, and a significantly special experience you won’t find anywhere else.”

Book Now