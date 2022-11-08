3 Perfect Tequila Cocktails for the Fall

Tequila cocktails are typically associated with warm weather, but real tequila fans and connoisseurs know that it’s a spirit for all seasons — including fall. There are plenty of terrific autumn-inspired tequila cocktails for when the temperatures go down and the sweaters and jackets come out of storage. Whether you’re hosting a dinner party, a Friendsgiving feast, or just having some people over to watch football, this trio of cocktails is sure to up your hosting game and win over your guests.

Tequila isn’t a one-trick pony. Within the category are plenty of age ranges and styles, all of which contributes something unique to a cocktail. Maestro Dobel, the creator of the first cristalino tequila, has been a fixture on the tequila scene for 11 generations and counting. Each one of Maestro Double’s range of tequilas has its own flavor profile, but all have a distinctive smoothness that makes them versatile enough for a host of drinks.

MULLED APPLE CIDER

This spin on the seasonal classic emphasizes Maestro Dobel’s Reposado tequila. Aged in new American oak for six months, the wood’s influence gives the tequila a mix of sweet, nutty, and smooth vanilla notes. The nutmeg and cinnamon in the cocktail pair beautifully with the reposado’s flavors, complementing the tequila without overwhelming it. The drink is served warm, making it the perfect accompaniment to chilly autumn nights and good company.

Ingredients:

2 oz. Maestro Dobel Reposado

4 oz. Mulled Apple Cider

Spiked Heavy Cream Float

Grated Nutmeg

Cinnamon Stick

Instructions:

Add Maestro Dobel Reposado and warm mulled cider to a mug and stir.

Add spiked heavy cream float, grated nutmeg, and a cinnamon stick to garnish.

Maestro Dobel

AUTUMN & GINGER

Maestro Dobel Silver takes center stage in this sweet-and-zingy cocktail treat. High quality agave and small-batch production produces an unaged tequila of unusual complexity and, of course, smoothness — notes of caramel, maple, honey, nuts, and vanilla can all be tasted here. Its soft, velvety texture and silky finish are contrasted with the spicy ginger and tart, acidic lime juice, creating a perfectly balanced cocktail that will be a hit at gatherings all autumn. The muddled apple adds the ideal seasonal touch.

Ingredients: 2 oz. Maestro Dobel Silver

¼ oz. Lime Juice

¾ oz. Ginger Syrup

4 Apple Wedges

Instructions:

Place the apple wedges in a shaker and muddle. Add Maestro Dobel

Silver, lime juice, ginger syrup, and ice into the shaker. Shake, strain into an ice-filled glass, and serve.

Maestro Dobel

AUTUMN LEAF

Dobel Diamante Cristalino is the brand’s best known tequila — more than a decade ago, it pioneered the cristalino category. Diamante Cristalino is a blend of extra añejo, añejo, and reposado tequilas, filtered using a proprietary process that selectively removes the color but retains all the complexity and smoothness of a fine aged tequila. A complex mix of sweet flavors highlighted by smooth vanilla, along with a long and light finish, make Diamante Cristalino a great sipping tequila, but it stands out in cocktails as well, as you and your guests will discove when you prepare the Autumn Leaf. A rich blend of flavors topped off with a light layer of foam courtesy of aquafaba (a vegan egg white substitute), it’s almost like tasting the colors of fall. It’s a great way to pregame a Friendsgiving dinner, and it can even be enjoyed with the meal itself, as it pairs deliciously with food of all sorts.

Ingredients:

2 oz. Dobel Diamante Cristalino

½ oz. Fresh Lime Juice

¾ oz. Hibiscus Syrup

1 oz. Orange Aperitif

¼ oz. Aquafaba

Instructions:

Place all ingredients into a shaker. Add ice, shake, and strain into a chilled cocktail or coupe glass.

