Public Lives, Personal Attention

The rewards of a high-profile career—in athletics, entertainment, or corporate life—can be great, but these may also come with the headaches of dealing with the mundane chores involved with multiple residences and frequent travel and relocations. ViVODOMi, a longtime leader in concierge services in the New York City area, is there to focus personal care on the wide-ranging needs of these high-net-worth individuals.

Founded in 2015 by Robert Knighton and Eli Aizen, the firm adroitly handles complex issues of home maintenance, renovation, and repairs for luxury properties of every size—and does so with the ultimate in discretion, security, and attention to detail. Beyond the boroughs, the concierges are also available, on request, to take on projects in Connecticut, South Florida, and Los Angeles.

What does this mean in practice? ViVODOMi offers luxury concierge services performed by a personal assistant who can do everything from managing appointments to getting a passport renewed. Repairs, registrations, deliveries, shopping, and emergency requests are all taken care of easily and efficiently. Other activities may include arranging travel and transportation, vehicle maintenance, or even decoration for the holidays.

Interior design by Robert Knighton Designs ViVODOMi

ViVODOMi also handles management of pieds-à-terre, responsibilities that may include regular multistep inspections or weekly monitoring of all systems, ensuring that your home away from home—whether a compact apartment or an expansive townhome—is secure and in perfect condition when you are not there.

When you are about to return or relocate, ViVODOMi’s pied-à-terre preparation covers supervision of installation or necessary repairs, coordination or management of household staff and movers, or even purchasing furniture and other items. Annoyances like waiting for deliveries or service providers are no longer an issue.

Finally, by providing meticulous renovation management, ViVODOMi removes the stresses and responsibilities that come with home improvements. There’s 24-hour call support for services that may encompass quality and cost control of vendors; budgeting and scheduling oversight; working with architects, contractors, and designers; arranging for custom millwork and furnishings; installations; and risk management.

Interior design by Robert Knighton Designs ViVODOMi

ViVODOMi’s staff and vendors are licensed and carefully vetted, but the firm’s success essentially draws from the unique backgrounds and expertise of its founders. Aizen, who leads the field team, has been solving problems for high-net-worth individuals for 15 years. With the ability to foresee—and forestall—obstacles, he is resourceful, imaginative, efficient, and reassuring.

Knighton, the firm’s CEO who oversees the operations team, spent his early career as designer, first in fashion and later in interiors. He combines sophisticated aesthetics with superb project-management skills applicable to every task, regardless of size or complexity.

The pair work together closely to ensure that the luxury lifestyle of their clients is as worry free and fulfilling as possible.

ViVODOMi’s loyal clientele, whose estimated net worth is in excess of $600 million, extol the firm’s professionalism and thoughtful personalized follow-through. For those in the public eye—musicians, entertainers, athletes, and high-profile entrepreneurs—there is no substitute.

Notes Knighton, ViVODOMi clients “have achieved success through diligence, persistence, and skill. We are committed to bringing those same qualities to simplify our clients’ pied-à-terre operations and personal projects so they can spend more time with the people they love and maximize their time with family.”