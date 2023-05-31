Luxury Living, Costa Rican Style

Authenticity, sustainability, harmony with nature—these are the hallmarks of a new kind of luxury living, and they underpin the development of the Waldorf Astoria Residences Guanacaste, which is set to debut in the fourth quarter of 2024 on the stunningly picturesque Cacique Peninsula of Costa Rica.

Costa Rica’s popularity as a global travel destination plus the Waldorf’s renown for world-class hospitality have fostered high demand for the limited number of condominium residences and oceanfront estate homes in the secluded, self-sustaining cliffside village. The oceanfront estates, which include four- and five-bedroom, two- and three-story homes, range from 3,996 to 4,996 interior square feet of space. Along with spectacular views of Papagayo Bay and the Pacific Ocean, each estate is fully furnished and boasts a private pool and a terrace garden. The biophilic architecture incorporates Costa Rican cultural influences and is designed for sustainability and seamless integration with nature. Similarly, the interiors feature organic materials, clean lines, and local ornamental details.

As far as the owner and guest experience and efficiency, the resort will be top of the line, with, for example, motion-activated sensors for lighting and air-conditioning to reduce carbon emissions. The rooms have lightning, temperature, and humidity-control systems. In public spaces there are self-served commercial and food spaces for guest comfort.

The buildings also have “a building management system,” which is a centralized computer that controls the entire resort. So, when an owner is checking in, hotel staff can set the “welcome mood” to control the temperature and lighting in the room before the owner enters. It’s also used throughout the resort to manage the pool’s temperature and for lighting in streets and public areas.

Homeowners enjoy exclusive access to all Waldorf Astoria resort amenities, including a beach club, cenote-inspired spa with treehouse-style treatment rooms, multiple dining venues, a state-of-the-art gym, outdoor yoga area, lap and thermal pools, and a stretch of beach called Playa Pence for swimming, boating, and water sports. The property as a whole prioritizes walkability, making amenities and necessities easily accessible. Beyond the resort, adventure awaits: The ecologically rich area is home to a variety of wildlife, as well as national parks, trails, caves, volcanoes, and waterfalls that invite exploration.

The Waldorf Astoria Residences Guanacaste—the first example of the brand in Costa Rica—represents a decade of thoughtful planning led by AOL founder and current Revolution Places Chairman and CEO Steve Case. “When we first bought the peninsula,” he says, “our plan was to make it less dense, with more space that’s protected and still natural. That’s what the resort of the future needs to be. One with nature and in balance with nature.

“The residences are designed in a custom and authentic way, so you’re getting the best of the Waldorf and the best of Costa Rica.”

Philippe Bourguignon, vice chairman of Revolution Places, adds, “The philosophy is to create a new place in terms of architecture. Light-on-the-ground architecture, which honors human scale. Not a mega resort; a place where you can not only enjoy yourself but be yourself. New luxury is not only marble in the bathroom or the quality of a napkin. New luxury is being authentic. It’s being natural.”

The property is a 25-minute drive from Liberia Airport, which has direct flights from more than 20 international destinations and is just a few minutes from two authentic beach towns, Cocoa and Hermosa, both with great dining and shopping.

Prices for the four-bedroom estates begin at $5.31 million; the five-bedroom homes start at $6.37 million. Owners may choose to include their property in the resort’s rental program.

Interview with Steve Case, Revolution Places Chairman and CEO

“It’s a great investment,” adds Case. “This land in Costa Rica, and particularly this land at Cacique, is so treasured, it will be a great investment, while also being a great gathering place for families, a great place to work, and a great place to live a healthier lifestyle.”

His comment about a healthier lifestyle is no exaggeration. The Guanacaste province is home to one of the world’s only Blue Zones, where residents live longer, healthier lives.

