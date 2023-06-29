The Change Makers: Shaking Up the Money TREE

Transparency. Efficiency. Meaning. These are the guiding principles that drove three financial services professionals to change the way their industry served its most valued clients. An industry long in need of change. Stuart Cash, Johnnie Hampel and Arik Peretz recognised the world-changing potential that injecting purpose into personal wealth management could have for individuals and society.

That’s why they built Y TREE. To empower clients with the information, insights and efficiencies until now only available to institutional investors. To give them meaningful life choices they didn’t know they had. To create real and lasting change.

Stuart Cash, CEO, highlights the importance of realising what your money can do for you. “From our years in the financial services industry we realised that too many people – finance and investment professionals included – didn’t fully understand their financial lives, how their money was invested and how it was working for them. We wanted to give people the tools to bring real purpose to their wealth.“

To make Y TREE’s goals a reality, Cash, Hampel and Peretz knew they’d need to address a number of legacy hurdles unique to the world of wealth management.

Their strategy? Simplify complex data and reporting. Connect clients’ full financial picture with the things they value most. Identify the incremental gains that compound to significant value over time. Create efficiencies at every level. Build robust tech underpinned by the processes of the most sophisticated institutional investors. Then layer on an elegant, intuitive app. Y TREE calls this Financial Life Intelligence.

Y TREE facilitates this intelligence with experience, expertise and a uniquely elevated position akin to sophisticated price comparison sites. “Think of it as central intelligence for money and life,” says Arik Peretz. “We aggregate your financial life – your investments with private banks, wealth managers and asset managers – and hover above the industry. This means we have a completely different vantage point that lets us focus entirely on what’s best for each of our clients. In fact, not even family offices can do what we can.”

Having transparent access to the data and analysis that can help you to understand your real financial power – as it is now and as it could be in five, ten, thirty years – means you can make smarter choices. Are my funds performing well? Do the fees I pay represent value? Are they still suitable as part of my portfolio? Of course, the value of investments can go up as well as down, but what does that mean for the amount of risk in my portfolio? Are my investments going to help me achieve my life aspirations? Y TREE can help you to map and manage your financial life more meaningfully.

“Creating value from techniques deployed by institutional investors but overlooked by the wealth management industry can add value of over 3% per annum,” says Johnnie Hampel. “The numbers are startling – our clients find it hard to believe the impact Y TREE is having on their lives. Just 2% extra compounded over 20 years can add more than your starting sum – whether that’s 1, 10 or 100 million pounds. Einstein was right about the power of compounding!”

That compounding could mean life- or world-changing levels of wealth for a new breed of investors. “We’re talking to a generation of people whose goals have changed,” says Cash. “It’s no longer about the money itself. It’s about what it enables us to do. That could be maximising our most valuable asset – time – or doing what we can now to create a better world for the future.”

