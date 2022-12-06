A Hennessey Convertible Hypercar
This unique offer includes one of only 30 examples of the 1,817 hp convertible Venom F5 Roadster to be produced—and the opportunity to put it through its paces (with instruction from a pro driver) at Circuit of the Americas, site of Formula 1’s United States Grand Prix. Oh, and a Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 truck to take home, too.
A 100-Point Sonoma Wine Sojourn
Here's a chance for three couples to tour the renovated Vérité Estate (whose wines have achieved 17 100-point scores), experience a blending seminar and tasting with father-and-daughter winemaking team Pierre and Hélène Seillan, and take home those 17 100-pointers.
A Rolex Daytona Ref. 6239 With Nonluminous Dial and Hands
Eric Wind of Wind Vintage is known for securing hard-to-find and highly collectible watches for the cognoscenti. For the first time he's offering a very rare and probably unique 37 mm steel Rolex Daytona Ref. 6239.
A Bespoke Michael Browne Haute Couture Wardrobe
Michael Browne is no ordinary tailor: In fact he's refined the bespoke process to such a level that he refers to himself as a couturier. For this gift, he'll create an entire wardrobe for you over a three-year period.
A City and Country Getaway in Scotland
This six-night package combines Queen and country. It begins with two nights in Edinburgh at the new Gleneagles Townhouse, plus a private tour and dinner on the late Queen Elizabeth II's former yacht, Britannia. Then it's four nights at the original Gleneagles country resort's 1,600-square-foot Royal Lochnagar suite.
A Choose-Your-Own Space Adventure
Stellar Frontiers, a firm that organizes space travel, can arrange for you and seven friends to experience a spaceflight aboard Starship that will give you bragging rights for life, which charity and research components. File under "Wow".
Eat and Drink Around Italy and Receive a 100-Bottle Cellar
This year, you and five guests have the chance to stay at the famous Antinori family's most historic properties, meet with members of the family in Florence and taste iconic wines from Marchesi Antinori.
A One-of-a-Kind Canoe
Philip Greene, who has been crafting one-of-a-kind vessels out of rare woods since 1995, is reserving his next extraordinary commission for you.
Special Access to Paris Fashion Week
Neiman Marcus will have its private-client team serve as concierge to Paris Fashion Week for you—including shows and private appointments with certain designers. Plus tickets to the new Neiman Marcus awards show.
A Bespoke and Bejeweled Tabletop Cigar Lighter
Collaborate with a team of jewelers and precious-metal artisans from El Septimo to create a spectacular, one-of-a-kind tabletop lighter to your personala specifications.
A Bahamian Yacht Charter With a Submersible
This all-inclusive adventure experience begins with two nights at the Four Seasons resort on Paradise Island, and continues for a week onboard the Lionshare, a tri-deck 130-foot-long yacht with outdoor cinema, hot tub—and private submersible available day or night.
A One-of-a-Kind Mint Tourmaline Ring From Martin Katz
Meet Beverly Hills jeweler and red-carpet tastemaker Martin Katz, whose clients include Nicole Kidman and Gigi Hadid, for a private fitting of this stunning ring.
A Bejeweled Rare Champagne Le Secret
Receive a magnum of Rare Champagne's Le Secret with its gold- and jewel-encrusted bow before setting off on a fantastic, and delicious, culinary adventure in Reims and Paris, including a visit to French heritage-jeweler Mellerio.
A Set of Sub-Primal-Cut Dry-Aged Beef
Flannery Beef has reserved a selection of its most valuable meats, from the rib to tenderloin, to be dry-aged and trimmed specifically to your palate.
A Limited-Edition eFoil From Fliteboard
The Australian company is producing a limited edition of 10 eFoils rendered in gold-colored anodized aluminum exclusively for Robb Report.
Take a Napa Wine Tour With Carlton McCoy
Renowned master sommelier Carlton McCoy invites you and nine guests to join him on a curated wine tour and tasting experience of four historic Napa vineyards.
A Sculpture of Your Favorite Car
Vehicle-design sculptor Michael Etrick will accept a commission to interpret a prized collector car as a highly polished four-foot representation carved from billet-aluminum.
Get Behind the Wheel With Mercedes at the Mille Miglia
Always wanted to drive in the Mille Miglia but never quite had the opportunity? Join Mercedes-Benz and pilot a vintage 300 SLR in the 2023 event, and then take home a 1950s-era 300 SL "Gullwing" as a momento.
The Last Grand Cru of a Rare Cabernet
For 2015's exuberant Le Rêveuse, Roy Estate created just three hand-signed, hand-numbered six-liter bottles of its Grand Cru. Only one remains available, and it's yours for the taking.
A Week on an Ibizan Private Island
This lavish seven-night package includes a private-jet transfer between London and Ibiza for up to six people, as well as a three-night luxury-yacht charter and a stay on an idyllic private island.
Tag Along on Fighter Jets With an Astronaut
Jared Isaacman, the CEO of financial-technology company Shift4 and fighter-jet pilot, offers you and your guest exclusive access to the Polaris Dawn crew as they train for a space mission, plus a flight in a jet, launch and splashdown parties and unique, collectible souvenirs.
Learn to Photograph in Yosemite the Ansel Adams Way
Capture spectacular images in the style of Ansel Adams, as part of a photography masterclass during a three-night experience at Yosemite National Park, and then choose one of Adam's original prints to take home.
A Deep Dive Into Balsamic Vinegar
The Giusti family has been producing balsamic vinegars in Modena, Italy, for 17 generations. It's offering you and a guest a unique Modenese aceto balsamico hospitality experience that includes rare, ultra-aged vinegars, and two nights at the company’s Giusti Borgo countryside cottages.
A Buyout at an Italian Monastery Turned Hotel
A three-night buyout for 40 guests at a sensational restored monastery on the Amalfi Coast in Italy, including all meals from the Michelin-star kitchen, access to the 3,000-plus-bottle wine cellar, and unlimited spa treatments. Did someone say "anniversary party"?
Exclusive Access to Sailing's Most Exciting Sport
This one-of-a-kind experience inside yacht racing’s fastest, adrenaline-surging technical sport, SailGP, is a three-day voyage into the sanctum sanctorum of the US team, offered exclusively to a Robb Report reader and guest.
A Rare Visit to Hendrick’s Gin Palace
Quirky British icon Hendrick’s Gin will open its doors for the first time to welcome you to its uniquely eccentric palace in Scotland, where you'll meet master distiller, and industry legend, Lesley Gracie who will show you round her secret lab and gift you a distillery-exclusive bottle to take home.
Dinner by a Top Chef Champion
When Oprah Winfrey is getting ready to throw a dinner party for friends, she regularly gives acclaimed chef Mei Lin a call. For you, Lin will fly anywhere in the Lower 48 with her sous chef, to prepare a family-style feast for eight.
Turn Your Jet Into an Artist's Canvas
Graffiti artist Cyril Phan, known by the nom de plume Cyril Kongo, is famous for his exuberant paintings and mural combining vivid colors, lettering and subjects. You can now commission Kongo for your private plane livery.
A Special Getaway on Lake Como
This package includes a three-night stay in the largest suite on Lake Como, in the storied Passalacqua hotel (a former 18th-century mansion), plus private tours of the nearby Villa del Balbianello (as seen in Casino Royale) and the lake itself using Passalacqua’s own boat. La Dolce Vita, indeed.
A Saint-Louis Crystal Chandelier
The French cristallerie Saint-Louis has made some of Europe’s most elegant drinking glasses since 1586. But it can do more than just that, including help you design a custom chandelier during an exclusive three-day trip in its private guest house in France.
A Bespoke Carving in Jadeite From Asprey London
The Chinese call it the "Stone of Heaven". You'll simply call it unique and magical—and will be able to commission a special carving of your choice courtesy of Mayfair-based luxury house, Asprey's, which holds this special material for a discerning client with a big imagination.
A Custom Tempest Guitar Made From the Rarest Wood on Earth
Daisy Tempest's bespoke, handmade guitars each take 300 to 400 hours to assemble and her waiting list is years long. She has, however, kept back two slots at the beginning of 2023, for Robb Report readers to commission a guitar rendered in one of two incredibly rare woods.
A Wagyu Beef Offering from Tom Hixson of Smithfield Market, London
A family-owned business, Tom Hixson is one of England’s most discerning importers of the world’s premier meat. The company has put together a selection of different Wagyu's from three continents, exclusively for you.