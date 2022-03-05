From LA to Paris, 4 Interior Designers Reveal Their Favorite Antique Shops

Buying a new furniture collection can happen with the swipe of a finger, but tracking down vintage pieces takes legwork. We asked four interior designers to name their favorite antiques shops in their hometowns of London, Paris, New York and Los Angeles.

London: Francis Sultana

Christopher Butterworth Belgravia

“This is an Aladdin’s cave of pieces—I never know what I am going to find, which makes visits here exhilarating. Will it be an 18th-century torchère or a pair of contemporary French lamps?”

Gallery 25 Pimilco

“I love this gallery for its quirky eye. I have found some great Art Deco items here and interesting pieces from the 1960s and ’70s I have never seen before, like some great Gio Ponti.”

Jamb Pimlico

“This London essential specializes in fire surrounds, mantels and grates, as well as large architectural lighting. When I am designing in a period home, it’s my first port of call if I need to work on the fireplaces. Will Fisher, the owner, is incredibly knowledgeable.”

Portuondo Gallery Pimlico

“I love two eras from the 20th century—the Art Deco period and the 1970s. This gallery, owned by bothers Hugo and Diego Portuondo, often comes up with some gems across furniture, objects and lighting. The Spanish connection with their family still in Madrid means they have some fantastic European pieces.”

Ronald Phillips Mayfair

“For the best of 18th-century fine English furniture, there really is nowhere better than Simon Phillips. The family business puts provenance and authenticity at the heart of each sale—it’s no surprise that they regularly work with museums and royalty around the world.”

Paris: Elliott Barnes

Deco Fontaine 1st arrondissement

“It’s been in existence since 1740. In addition to having a large selection of traditional decorative hardware, it also carries Ruhlmann and Puiforcat models created specifically for the store. The level of detailing that Deco brings to the works it creates is without parallel. I love going to the shop sometimes just to walk through the spaces.”

Galerie Patrick Fourtin 1st arrondissement

“This is one of the best furniture and 20th-century decorative-arts galleries in Paris. Patrick has an incredible eye for exceptional pieces. His talent has found works that have made their way into refined private collections and museums. Of course, the selection changes often. Most recently I chose a beautiful wood-and-bronze bench from Sido and François Thevenin.”

L’Eclaireur 1st arrondissement

“I first discovered L’Eclaireur 30 years ago, when they were mainly promoting young up-and-coming designers, such as Dries Van Noten and Dolce & Gabbana, alongside works from Fornasetti. A true connoisseur for the ‘out of the ordinary,’ the founder, Armand Hadida, has a unique talent for erasing boundaries. This destination shop is tucked away on rue Hérold, has no storefront and is accessed by ringing the buzzer.”

New York: Jamie Drake

Bernd Goeckler Greenwich Village

“I’ve been shopping here from the day it opened, as it’s right next to Il Cantinori, my favorite restaurant. It’s a treasure-packed shop, filled with European antiques mingled with contemporary design. Besides buying many, many sensational pieces for clients over the years, I found a memorable, over- the-top 19th-century Venetian chandelier.”

Eric Appel Upper East Side

“Funky and chic, the selection here is totally au courant, even though everything is old. With a preponderance of French pieces, there are also those from Italy, America and elsewhere. The common thread is the owner’s sophisticated eye. I shop for lighting, furniture and accessories in the sun-flooded showroom, located on an upper floor.”

Les Ateliers Courbet Chelsea

“A highly curated selection of artisans is what dealer Mélanie Courbet is passionate about. One of my favorites is Peter Speliopoulos, a noted fashion designer turned master ceramicist. His recent exhibition of pots and urns, Chthonic, was contemporary interpretations of the traditional wheel-thrown forms of antiquity.”

Seidenberg Antiques Greenwich Village

“This vast shop is located in what was once an area packed with antiques stores. It is filled to the (very high) ceiling with amazing porcelain, bronze, glass and pottery. Vases, urns, sets of dishes, sculptures, chargers and candelabra abound. I recently found a large grouping of iridescent glass circa 1900 for a client’s study—instant collection! And do not miss the basement.”

S. J. Shrubsole Upper East Side

“Tucked into a sliver of a space, Shrubsole is known for purveying the finest antique silver. A mere block from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, its wares can rival those in the museum’s collection. A recent purchase for a client was a serendipitous find: a Champagne bucket of mixed metals on silver, made by Tiffany & Co. in 1881 for a commodore of the New York Yacht Club. As the client is an avid sailor, it possessed an extra connection.”

Los Angeles: Kishani Perera

Lawrence of La Brea West Hollywood

“Filled to the rafters with stunning antique and vintage rugs from around the world, this showroom carries a wide variety of rugs in every style and color, from priceless antique carpets to reasonably priced modern masterpieces. You can lose yourself for hours, feeling as though you’ve traversed the globe.”

Midcentury LA North Hollywood

“The owner personally scours several European cities to procure and curate a high-end collection that’s well priced and unique. Additionally, a large selection of their pieces can be customized to suit your tastes, with refinishing and reupholstery included in the price. I’ve purchased many rare and interesting pieces from MCLA that always make a statement—most recently, a sculptural sofa: the Yang sofa by Ligne Roset, that our clients are absolutely in love with, as it immediately inspires conversation and curiosity, much like the rest of the inventory.”

Obsolete Culver City

“Obsolete has a cultivated, moody collection of antiques, art, furnishings and one-off finds that always charm and intrigue my clients. From contemporary artwork to uncommon antiques, such as the 1920s English train-station clock I recently purchased for a client, this showroom is a wonderland of treasures, filled with beauty and often a bit of surprise and whimsy.”

Reborn Antiques West Hollywood

“Reborn carries beautiful antique, vintage and custom lighting. They not only fabricate fixtures, but they’re experts in repairing and restoring any fixture.”