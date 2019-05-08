The 5 Innovative Artists We’re Most Excited to See at the Whitney Biennial

The Whitney Museum of American Art was founded by an artist, Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney, back in 1931 and since the following year has hosted a series of annuals and biennials meant to show off the country’s newest art. For the 79th installment of the Whitney Biennial, which opens May 17, curators Jane Panetta and Rujeko Hockley made some 300 studio visits before anointing 75 artists and collectives. “We went into it very open-ended,” Hockley says.

“We didn’t have a set idea—we were really being led by the artists.” Suffice it to say, the biennial will never satisfy everyone, but following are a handful of the entries, all first-timers, we’re most excited to see.