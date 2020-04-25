Quantcast
// RR One

The Andreessens vs. The Cohens: Which Power Couple Has the Best Art Collection?

It's a classic East Coast-West Coast battle.

The Andreessens and the Cohens Shutterstock/The Cohen Family

The Andreessens and the Cohens rank among the world’s most prolific art collectors; however, a penchant for the arts is where their similarities end. Marc Andreessen and Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen are quintessential Silicon Valley, with Marc co-creating Mosaic, the first widely used web browser, before leading one of the valley’s premier venture-capital firms. Steve and Alexandra Cohen are about as East Coast as you can get: Steve is the famed, yet controversial, hedge-fund manager. How, then, do the couples’ disparate lives and collections compare?

 

The Andreessens

The Cohens

MEET CUTE

The two met at a New Year’s Eve dinner thrown by a leading investor in eHarmony. They talked for six hours. The next day, Marc sent Laura  17 e-mails.

MEET CUTE

Steve met Alexandra through People Resources, a now-defunct dating service. He e-mailed 20 women through the program—and got just one response.
MARRIED SINCE

2006

 MARRIED SINCE

1992
NET WORTH

$1.2 billion

 NET WORTH

$14 billion
PRIZED PIECES

Anything by Robert Rauschenberg or
Jasper Johns, who are among the
couple’s favorites.

Robert Rauschenberg

Shutterstock

PRIZED PIECES

L’Homme au doigt by Alberto Giacometti,
which they purchased for
$141.3 million at auction.

L’Homme au doigt by Alberto Giacometti

Shutterstock

COLLECTING AREA(S)

Postwar America

COLLECTING AREA(S)

Contemporary and Impressionist

LARGESSE

$27.5 million to Stanford University
Hospital & Clinics.

LARGESSE

$50 million to MoMA for the museum’s
2019 expansion.

WORKS ARE HOUSED IN

The couple’s digs in Atherton, Calif.,
the most expensive zip code in the US.

WORKS ARE HOUSED IN

Their home in Greenwich. Steve has also been known to keep works in his offices.

WHO’S THEIR DEALER?

Marc Glimcher

Marc Glimcher 

Aurora Rose/Shutterstock

WHO’S THEIR DEALER?

Larry Gagosian

Larry Gagosian

Shutterstock

SCANDAL

He got dunked on for a tweet he
has since deleted.

SCANDAL

The SEC banned Steve from trading
for two years.

COLLECTION VALUE

It got Silicon Valley to care about art,
so, it’s priceless.

COLLECTION VALUE

All up,
$1 billion

COLLECTING PHILOSOPHY

“For true art collectors,
it’s deeply personal.”
—Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen

COLLECTING PHILOSOPHY

“I am purely from the gut.
And I know right away.”
—Steve Cohen

 

More Art & Collectibles

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Art & Collectibles

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad