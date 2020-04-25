The Andreessens vs. The Cohens: Which Power Couple Has the Best Art Collection?

The Andreessens and the Cohens rank among the world’s most prolific art collectors; however, a penchant for the arts is where their similarities end. Marc Andreessen and Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen are quintessential Silicon Valley, with Marc co-creating Mosaic, the first widely used web browser, before leading one of the valley’s premier venture-capital firms. Steve and Alexandra Cohen are about as East Coast as you can get: Steve is the famed, yet controversial, hedge-fund manager. How, then, do the couples’ disparate lives and collections compare?