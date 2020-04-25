The Andreessens vs. The Cohens: Which Power Couple Has the Best Art Collection?

The Andreessens and the Cohens rank among the world’s most prolific art collectors; however, a penchant for the arts is where their similarities end. Marc Andreessen and Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen are quintessential Silicon Valley, with Marc co-creating Mosaic, the first widely used web browser, before leading one of the valley’s premier venture-capital firms. Steve and Alexandra Cohen are about as East Coast as you can get: Steve is the famed, yet controversial, hedge-fund manager. How, then, do the couples’ disparate lives and collections compare?
The Andreessens
The Cohens
MEET CUTE
The two met at a New Year’s Eve dinner thrown by a leading investor in eHarmony. They talked for six hours. The next day, Marc sent Laura 17 e-mails.
MEET CUTE
Steve met Alexandra through People Resources, a now-defunct dating service. He e-mailed 20 women through the program—and got just one response.
|MARRIED SINCE
2006
|MARRIED SINCE
1992
|NET WORTH
$1.2 billion
|NET WORTH
$14 billion
|PRIZED PIECES
Anything by Robert Rauschenberg or
|PRIZED PIECES
L’Homme au doigt by Alberto Giacometti,
|COLLECTING AREA(S)
Postwar America
COLLECTING AREA(S)
Contemporary and Impressionist
LARGESSE
$27.5 million to Stanford University
LARGESSE
$50 million to MoMA for the museum’s
WORKS ARE HOUSED IN
The couple’s digs in Atherton, Calif.,
WORKS ARE HOUSED IN
Their home in Greenwich. Steve has also been known to keep works in his offices.
WHO’S THEIR DEALER?
Marc Glimcher
WHO’S THEIR DEALER?
Larry Gagosian
SCANDAL
He got dunked on for a tweet he
SCANDAL
The SEC banned Steve from trading
COLLECTION VALUE
It got Silicon Valley to care about art,
COLLECTION VALUE
All up,
COLLECTING PHILOSOPHY
“For true art collectors,
COLLECTING PHILOSOPHY
“I am purely from the gut.