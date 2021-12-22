This Elegant Home Bar Has a Secret Fridge to Ensure Your Cocktails Are Perfectly Chilled

There are about as many drinks trolleys and bar carts on the market as there are cocktails to drink—yes, that’s quite a few—but Artefacto has unveiled a novel solution for serving spirits, wine and…coffee.

Designed by Patricia Anastassiadis, the stylish new Caixa Bar Pietra is a multi-purpose unit that can pull double duty as either a cocktail bar or coffee nook to cater to both imbibers and java lovers alike. Inspired by nature, the sophisticated bar is crafted from premium hardwood and features a handle made of smooth stone. It’s kind of like a classic mid-century modern credenza with a little bit of the great outdoors thrown in.

Inside, the thoughtfully designed bar features hand-woven lining along with a number of separate storage compartments. At the center, there’s a backlit stone counter with enough real estate for a few of your favorite bottles, along with glassware, coffee accouterments and barware. You can also use this space to prepare a cup of joe or tasty tipple, depending on what you’re craving.

Underneath the counter are three drawers to one side which feature dividers to keep all your gear and ingredients in the exact right place. On the other side, meanwhile, is a secret built-in fridge to ensure you always have ice or chilled drinks on-hand. As for hot water, we’re assuming a kettle or coffee machine will sit on the free counter space. There are also racks on each door that can hold additional bottles.

The bar, which is part of the Brazilian outfit’s new anniversary collection, measures around 5 feet high by roughly 4 feet wide, and will likely make a handsome addition to any part of the home. Artefacto suggests adding it to your bedroom, though, so you can easily whip up an Aviation or Eastside Rickey, for instance, whenever you please. Who needs coffee?

As for price, the Caixa Bar Pietra starts at $20,000, which is a relatively small price to pay to have cocktails and coffee on demand.

Check out more photos below: