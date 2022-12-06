A Bespoke Carving in Jadeite From Asprey London

Asprey London launched its latest collection of pieces made from Imperial jadeite in November. But Robb Report readers should relish the opportunity to commission a special carving, depicting a subject close to the recipient’s heart, from a unique block of what the Chinese call the Stone of Heaven.

Recently acquired by the Mayfair-based luxury house, this “rough” (common parlance in precious-stone circles) piece of jadeite features many of the hues with which this silicate mineral can be blessed—notably red and white, as well as the rich, translucent green with which jade is normally associated. That, though, is just one facet of its singularity. This particular block—30 cm in length, 15 cm in height, 10 cm wide and weighing 7.15 kg—is responsibly obtained: Asprey purchases only from private collectors whose raw materials fall firmly on the right side of the Myanmar Gemstone Law, passed in 2019 to ensure ethical sourcing.

This piece has also been certified by experts at Oxford University, who have used electron microscopes and X-rays to verify its integrity: crucial when it comes to the artisanal carving of a material whose grains overlap each other in a way which makes the stone, in molecular terms, strong but also vulnerable. Expert craftsmanship, handed down through generations, required—and guaranteed. £18 million

Enquire at RobbReportGifts@livunltd.com or 212-757-4300.