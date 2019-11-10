Quantcast
// RR One

Banksy Spray-Painted This Vinyl Record and It Just Sold for $10,000

It's the highest price ever paid on the Discogs marketplace.

Banksy Record Courtesy of Discogs

The elusive street artist Banksy has been smashing all kinds of records lately. His highest price at auction rose considerably in October with the sale of his 2009 painting Devolved Parliament (2009) for £9.88 million (about $12.2 million) at Sotheby’s in London. And now—at a slightly lesser scale—the online music database and marketplace Discogs has revealed that a limited-edition record cover created by Banksy sold for $10,256, the highest price ever paid on the favored site for music aficionados around the world.

Related

The rare record is one of 100 that Banksy spray-painted by hand for the Norwegian electronic duo Röyksopp in 2002. The sleeve (for the group’s album Melody A.M.) bears the duo’s name in bold green lettering, with abstract designs evocative of trees below. Other copies of the record had previously sold for $7,051 and $8,178. (In second place on Discogs’s most-expensive records list is a 7-inch single of the Beatles’ “Love Me Do” from 1962, which went for $9,220.)

Banksy, a polarizing figure in the global art world, is known for making headlines with his irreverent works and mysterious persona. Devolved Parliament, the record-setting auction hit, depicts members of British parliament as monkeys, and another recent auction sensation of his, Girl with Balloon (2006), shredded itself at Sotheby’s in London last year.

Last month, the artist opened an online shop offering “art, homewares and disappointment,” as he put it in a statement on Instagram. To purchase Banksy-approved mugs, cushions, and T-shirts, aspiring buyers have to answer one question: “Why does art matter?”

More Art & Collectibles

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Art & Collectibles

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off  the cover price

Give the gift of Robb Report

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad